International
RT France Head Announces Broadcaster's Closure After Paris Blocks Its Accounts
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/nigeria-to-hold-national-census-in-2023-first-of-its-kind-in-17-years-1106557344.html
Nigeria to Hold National Census in 2023, First of Its Kind in 17 Years
Nigeria to Hold National Census in 2023, First of Its Kind in 17 Years
Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has announced the dates for its first national census in 17 years, marking the sixth national census in the country since its independence in October 1960.
2023-01-21T16:15+0000
2023-01-21T16:15+0000
africa
west africa
nigeria
census
population
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106557453_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_192affda367d365f52ec7d335ee8ae6e.jpg
Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, has announced the dates of its first national census in 17 years, the sixth one in the country since its independence in October 1960.Nasir Isah Kwarra, chairperson of Nigeria's National Population Commission (NPC), said that the 2023 census is planned to take place in the period between March 29 and April 2. It's worth noting that the whole procedure will take place just a few weeks following the country’s general elections.The Nigerian federal government has allocated 190 billion Nigerian naira ($419 million) for the March-April census. It will also be the first digital census in Nigeria's history.The census was initially scheduled to be carried out in 2021, but it was postponed due to major internal insecurity caused by terrorist groups in the northeast of the country, along with various armed gangs who would kidnap and kill locals in the northwest.The West African country, which has the largest population on the continent, held its last nationwide census in 2006, with the total number of citizens standing at 140 million. Since then, Nigeria's population has grown by upwards of 80 million, increasing to over 220 million, according to the estimations of the United States Census Bureau.Moreover, if the trend continues, the bureau projects that the population of the country, which is currently the world's sixth largest, will double by 2050 and reach 400 million, making Nigeria the world's third most populous country.
africa
west africa
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106557453_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68490c59a3567a9328973c482bd09f55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, population, census, nigeria census 2023, nigeria population, last nigerian census, coming census in nigeria, next census in nigeria
nigeria, population, census, nigeria census 2023, nigeria population, last nigerian census, coming census in nigeria, next census in nigeria

Nigeria to Hold National Census in 2023, First of Its Kind in 17 Years

16:15 GMT 21.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sunday AlambaPeople walk during rush hours in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a United Nations projection.
People walk during rush hours in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a United Nations projection. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Muhammad Nooh Osman - Sputnik International
Muhammad Osman
All materialsWrite to the author
Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has held five national censuses – in 1962, 1963, 1973, 1991, and 2006. The 2006 census estimated the population of Nigeria at 140 million.
Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, has announced the dates of its first national census in 17 years, the sixth one in the country since its independence in October 1960.
Nasir Isah Kwarra, chairperson of Nigeria's National Population Commission (NPC), said that the 2023 census is planned to take place in the period between March 29 and April 2. It's worth noting that the whole procedure will take place just a few weeks following the country’s general elections.
The Nigerian federal government has allocated 190 billion Nigerian naira ($419 million) for the March-April census. It will also be the first digital census in Nigeria's history.
© East News/ Tim GrahamCrowd attending tribal gathering durbar cultural event at Maiduguri in Nigeria, West Africa
Crowd attending tribal gathering durbar cultural event at Maiduguri in Nigeria, West Africa - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
Crowd attending tribal gathering durbar cultural event at Maiduguri in Nigeria, West Africa
© East News/ Tim Graham
The census was initially scheduled to be carried out in 2021, but it was postponed due to major internal insecurity caused by terrorist groups in the northeast of the country, along with various armed gangs who would kidnap and kill locals in the northwest.
The West African country, which has the largest population on the continent, held its last nationwide census in 2006, with the total number of citizens standing at 140 million. Since then, Nigeria's population has grown by upwards of 80 million, increasing to over 220 million, according to the estimations of the United States Census Bureau.
Moreover, if the trend continues, the bureau projects that the population of the country, which is currently the world's sixth largest, will double by 2050 and reach 400 million, making Nigeria the world's third most populous country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала