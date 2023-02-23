International
US Kills Seven Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia, AFRICOM Says
US Kills Seven Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia, AFRICOM Says
US military eliminated seven al-Shabab* militants in an airstrike in Somalia, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.
"The strike occurred in a remote area near Galmudug, Somalia which is approximately 510 km northeast of Mogadishu. The initial assessment is the strike killed 7 al-Shabaab fighters," the statement read. The strike was carried out on February 21 at the request of the government of Somalia, it added. US military assesses that no civilians were injured or killed. Al-Shabab is linked to the al-Qaeda* terrorist group. The former has long engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Somalian federal government and staged numerous terror attacks.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US military eliminated seven al-Shabab* militants in an airstrike in Somalia, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.
"The strike occurred in a remote area near Galmudug, Somalia which is approximately 510 km northeast of Mogadishu. The initial assessment is the strike killed 7 al-Shabaab fighters," the statement read.
The strike was carried out on February 21 at the request of the government of Somalia, it added.
US military assesses that no civilians were injured or killed.
Al-Shabab is linked to the al-Qaeda* terrorist group. The former has long engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Somalian federal government and staged numerous terror attacks.
Africa
Over 200 Al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed in Somali Army Operations
16 February, 12:41 GMT
Africa
Over 200 Al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed in Somali Army Operations
16 February, 12:41 GMT
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
