Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dismiss 'South Park' Lawsuit Rumor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not suing over the South Park episode that depicted the two as attention-seekers. A spokesperson for the couple has denied the rumor, saying: “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

2023-02-23T01:50+0000

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not suing over the South Park episode that depicted the two as attention-seekers. A spokesperson for the couple has denied the rumor, saying: “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”The South Park episode was titled the “Worldwide Privacy Tour” and focused on a “prince of Canada” and “his wife” who moved to the town of South Park, and are essentially caricatures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The show depicts the two characters traveling to different locations around the world on what they call the “Worldwide Privacy Tour” while carrying signs that read: “Stop Looking At Us!” and “We Want Our Privacy!”The episode reportedly “upset and overwhelmed” Markle, and she found it “annoying” but “refused to watch it all,” according to a source. In the episode, the caricature of Markle is described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim.”After the couple stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the British royal family, they delivered an explosive interview with famed interviewer Oprah Winfrey explaining their decision to do so. One of the couple’s greatest grievances was their lack of privacy from paparazzi and journalists, and what they reportedly claimed as a lack of support from fellow members of the royal family.Following that interview, the couple then delivered a documentary about their personal life and their decision to leave the royal family on the streaming service Netflix in December 2022. It was revealed last month that the documentary was Netflix’s second-highest ranked documentary in history. Not long after, Harry released his memoir, Spare, while attending interviews in preparation for the book’s release."I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect,” Markle said when asked by Winfrey in 2021 if she had expected to lose her right to privacy, once she became a royal.After their Netflix documentary aired, the Duke and Duchess’ global press secretary released a statement addressing the assumption that the couple desired a more private life."Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series," she continued. "They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."

