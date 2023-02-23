Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Pledges Support for Fetterman in Senate Amid Medical Issues
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSenator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose victory helped give Democrats the majority, walks past the Senate before meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Subscribe
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed to US media on Thursday that he would not give credence to any demands for the state’s new Democratic Senator in Washington, Sen. John Fetterman, to step down amid his health problems.
“If I did, I would dismiss it immediately,” Shapiro told a local newspaper, noting there had been no pressure from inside the Democratic Party for Fetterman to resign. The newly inaugurated senator checked himself into a Washington, DC, hospital last week after his clinical depression became more acute.
“In Senate time, which is a bit like geologic time, John’s time away will be the blink of an eye,” Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, told reporters about his absence. He is expected to remain in inpatient care for a few weeks.
Shapiro predicted that the senator is going to “come back stronger than ever.”
“He’s going to get the help that he needs … and do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania as their senator for a long time,” Shapiro said.
If Fetterman did resign, Shapiro would be tasked with appointing his replacement to serve the remainder of his six-year term, which only began in January.
Shapiro’s comment echoes that made earlier this week by his spokesman, Manuel Bonder, who said the governor was “absolutely not” preparing for Fetterman to vacate his office.
“The governor admires Senator Fetterman taking care of his mental health and looks forward to him being back in the Senate representing Pennsylvania,” Bonder told reporters.
Fetterman was elected in November in a race against Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who ran on the Republican ticket. Months before the election, Fetterman, then Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke. Although doctors cleared him to continue to hold office, during the election debate he had a noticeably difficult time with normal speech comprehension, leading many to question his ability to serve. Shapiro was also elected in November, defeating Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, who, like Oz, had the support of former US President Donald Trump.
Since the election, Fetterman has suffered more problems, being hospitalized for two nights last month after experiencing lightheadedness.