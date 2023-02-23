https://sputniknews.com/20230223/pennsylvania-governor-shapiro-pledges-support-for-fetterman-in-senate-amid-medical-issues-1107748036.html

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Pledges Support for Fetterman in Senate Amid Medical Issues

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Pledges Support for Fetterman in Senate Amid Medical Issues

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed to US media on Thursday that he would not give credence to any demands for the state's new Democratic Senator in...

“If I did, I would dismiss it immediately,” Shapiro told a local newspaper, noting there had been no pressure from inside the Democratic Party for Fetterman to resign. The newly inaugurated senator checked himself into a Washington, DC, hospital last week after his clinical depression became more acute.Shapiro predicted that the senator is going to “come back stronger than ever.”If Fetterman did resign, Shapiro would be tasked with appointing his replacement to serve the remainder of his six-year term, which only began in January.Shapiro’s comment echoes that made earlier this week by his spokesman, Manuel Bonder, who said the governor was “absolutely not” preparing for Fetterman to vacate his office.Fetterman was elected in November in a race against Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who ran on the Republican ticket. Months before the election, Fetterman, then Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke. Although doctors cleared him to continue to hold office, during the election debate he had a noticeably difficult time with normal speech comprehension, leading many to question his ability to serve. Shapiro was also elected in November, defeating Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, who, like Oz, had the support of former US President Donald Trump.Since the election, Fetterman has suffered more problems, being hospitalized for two nights last month after experiencing lightheadedness.

