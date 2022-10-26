https://sputniknews.com/20221026/gops-dr-oz-says-abortion-between-women-doctors-local-political-leaders-in-senate-race-debate-1102737309.html

GOP’s Dr. Oz Says Abortion Between ‘Women, Doctors, Local Political Leaders’ in Senate Race Debate

GOP’s Dr. Oz Says Abortion Between ‘Women, Doctors, Local Political Leaders’ in Senate Race Debate

With Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman having difficulty speaking clearly following a stroke in May, many expected celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to run... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T23:09+0000

2022-10-26T23:09+0000

2022-10-26T23:09+0000

americas

us

dr. mehmet oz

us senate

debate

abortion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102737162_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12efde0cc541345b353f3ee6578d71dc.jpg

Going into Tuesday’s debate in Erie, the race between Oz and Fetterman was neck-and-neck, so putting the men face-to-face to argue over key political issues less than two weeks before the election was largely expected to settle who the front-runner would be. However, neither man fared well.Dr. Oz shocked listeners with a frank answer about abortion.“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz replied.Later, when asked if he would support US Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposed 15-week federal abortion ban, Oz waffled, refusing to give a clear yes-or-no answer and saying he preferred to leave it up to states to regulate abortion.Despite Oz’s misstep, Fetterman also struggled with the debate, giving a disclaimer beforehand that he might struggle with speaking clearly. Indeed he did, particularly when asked about his contradictory positions on hydraulic fracking, a highly pollutive method of oil and gas extraction.Fetterman has developed a reputation as a hoodie-wearing, tattooed, plain-talking everyman that has endeared him to Pennsylvania voters. However, he suffered an ischemic stroke in May that has left him struggling to understand speech that is unaccompanied by a transcript or closed captioning, as well as clearly voicing his feelings. It has left many wondering how fit he is to continue holding office, much less to go to Washington.However, last week, Fetterman’s doctor issued a fresh report on his health, saying he had no work restrictions for his present position as Pennsylvania’s second-highest-ranking official, and he has passed two cognitive tests in which he scored “in the normal range.”After announcing his candidacy for retiring US Sen. Pat Toomey’s (D-PA) Senate seat in the 2022 elections, he has also drawn criticism for living in New Jersey instead of the state he’s running in.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, dr. mehmet oz, us senate, debate, abortion