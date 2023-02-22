https://sputniknews.com/20230222/washington-forcing-kiev-to-launch-offensive-in-southern-direction-official-says-1107688835.html

Washington Forcing Kiev to Launch Offensive in Southern Direction, Official Says

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

offensive

us

The official added that Biden's behavior showed that the occupation of Russia's southern territories is more important to him than the fate of the American people.On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Zelensky and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new $500 million package of military aid for Ukraine.On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the disaster. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

russia

ukraine

russia, ukraine, joe biden, volodymyr zelensky, offensive, us