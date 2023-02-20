https://sputniknews.com/20230220/bidens-kiev-visit-aims-to-boost-approval-rating-ahead-of-elections-expert-says-1107623921.html

Biden's Kiev Visit Aims to Boost Approval Rating Ahead of Elections, Expert Says

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev earlier in the day, during which he held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monaster

Biden’s recent visit to Kiev aimed to increase the 46th president’s approval rating ahead of the upcoming election race, Viktoria Zhuravleva of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations with the Russian Academy of Sciences has told Sputnik.She added that the Biden administration is seeking “to achieve some cheap indicators”, namely, to show that Washington’s "non-stop" security assistanc to Kiev, including money and weapons, "brings some result."According to the expert, Biden also apparently wants to show that he keeps abreast of how money is being spent to support Kiev, amid Republican criticism that the US' hefty sums purportedly go to Ukraine on an uncontrollable basis.The remarks come as the White House said in a pool report on Monday that President Biden had left Ukraine. Earlier in the day, POTUS arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, meeting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelensky, Biden pledged that Ukraine would receive "billions" in direct budgetary support this week. The 46th president added that Washington would support Kiev as long as it takes.

