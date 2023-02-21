https://sputniknews.com/20230221/biden-claims-us-europe-dont-seek-to-destroy-russia-1107673875.html

Biden Claims US, Europe Don't Seek to Destroy Russia

Biden Claims US, Europe Don't Seek to Destroy Russia

The US president made the comments during his ongoing Eastern European tour in support of NATO's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, which took him to Kiev on... 21.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-21T16:54+0000

2023-02-21T16:54+0000

2023-02-21T17:50+0000

world

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107674818_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_898eba48a9e3102117c230902282601d.jpg

The United States and its NATO allies in Europe are not seeking to "destroy" Russia, and harbor no plans to attack the country, President Joe Biden has announced.Boasting Western support for Ukraine against Russia, Biden said "the United States has assembled a worldwide coalition of more than 50 nations to get critical weapons and supplies to the brave Ukrainian fighters on the front lines. Air defense systems, artillery, ammunition, tanks, armored vehicles."The US president praised Poland and the European Union for "stepping up" with "unprecedented" assistance to Kiev, and said that in the US too, Democrats and Republicans alike "have come together to stand for freedom" against Russian "autocracy," because "that's what Americans are, and that's what Americans do."Accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, and of trying to "starve" the world of energy and food resources, Biden said that today, "Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition, but he still doubts our conviction, he doubts our staying power, he doubts our continued support for Ukraine, he doubts whether NATO can remain unified. But there should be no doubt. Our support for Ukraine will not waiver. NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.""It's a dream for those Ukrainian patriots who fought for years against Russia's aggressions in the Donbass, and the heroes who've given everything, given their lives in service of their beloved Ukraine," he added, referencing the eight-year-long campaign by post-coup authorities in Kiev to try to crush pro-independence militias in the country's east from the spring of 2014 onward."The democracies of the world have grown stronger, not weaker. But the autocrats of the world have grown weaker, not stronger," Biden said. "Because in the moments of great upheaval and uncertainty, that knowing what you stand for is most important. And knowing who stands with you makes all the difference. The people of Poland know that. You know that. In fact you know it better than anyone here Poland, because that's what Solidarity means. Through partition and oppression, when the beautiful city was destroyed after the Warsaw uprising, during decades under the iron-fisted communist rule, Poland endured because you stood together. That's how brave leaders of the opposition and the people of Belarus continue to fight for their democracy. That's how the resolve of Moldovan people, the resolve of the people of Moldova to live in freedom, to gain their independence and put them on the path to EU membership," Biden said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/member-of-bidens-entourage-falls-down-air-force-one-steps-at-warsaw-airbase-1107670581.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/putin-ukranian-neo-nazis-terrorize-people-commit-ethnic-cleansing-as-they-forget-wwii-lessons-1106752997.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220411/minsk-agreements-why-the-genocide-of-donbass-failed-to-stop-1094652280.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden