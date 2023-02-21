International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/member-of-bidens-entourage-falls-down-air-force-one-steps-at-warsaw-airbase-1107670581.html
Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase
Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase
A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.
2023-02-21T16:28+0000
2023-02-21T16:28+0000
poland
viral
joe biden
air force one
warsaw
airport
stairs
us
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107670765_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85be08f045d2d744e03342ef0c07d758.jpg
A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.A video of the incident on Monday night went viral on social media on Tuesday.The TV clip shows a line of of Biden's staff and embedded journalists descending the steps at the rear of the giant executive jet as another set is wheeled up to the front passenger exit. What appears to be a man wearing a dark winter coat suddenly loses his footing and slides down the bannister to the ground.Biden had just flown in following his unannounced visit to Kiev to help prop up the US client regime of Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip was timed to coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday morning.Biden himself famously slipped and fell three times while boarding the famous presidential transport just two months after he was sworn in as president. He almost repeated the gaffe less than a fortnight later.
https://sputniknews.com/20210319/just-fine-biden-needs-no-medical-attention-after-falling-on-air-force-stairs-wh-official-says-1082395077.html
poland
warsaw
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107670765_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f33d7cab09de13328a061c67d9b0813.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden in poland, biden in warsaw, air force one, member of biden's entourage falls down air force one steps
joe biden in poland, biden in warsaw, air force one, member of biden's entourage falls down air force one steps

Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase

16:28 GMT 21.02.2023
© AP Photo / Michal DyjukPresident Joe Biden arrives at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland
President Joe Biden arrives at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
US president Joe Biden famously fell three times on the red-carpeted air stairs while boarding Air Force One just two months after he was sworn in in 2021. Now he can take comfort that a younger member of his tour party took a tumble.
A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.
A video of the incident on Monday night went viral on social media on Tuesday.
The TV clip shows a line of of Biden's staff and embedded journalists descending the steps at the rear of the giant executive jet as another set is wheeled up to the front passenger exit.
What appears to be a man wearing a dark winter coat suddenly loses his footing and slides down the bannister to the ground.
Biden had just flown in following his unannounced visit to Kiev to help prop up the US client regime of Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip was timed to coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday morning.
Screenshot captures the moment that US President Joe Biden caught himself after stumbling three times while ascending the airstairs to board Air Force Once. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2021
World
White House: Biden 'Just Fine' After Falling on Air Force One Stairs, No Medical Attention Required
19 March 2021, 17:19 GMT
Biden himself famously slipped and fell three times while boarding the famous presidential transport just two months after he was sworn in as president. He almost repeated the gaffe less than a fortnight later.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала