Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase

A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.

A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.A video of the incident on Monday night went viral on social media on Tuesday.The TV clip shows a line of of Biden's staff and embedded journalists descending the steps at the rear of the giant executive jet as another set is wheeled up to the front passenger exit. What appears to be a man wearing a dark winter coat suddenly loses his footing and slides down the bannister to the ground.Biden had just flown in following his unannounced visit to Kiev to help prop up the US client regime of Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip was timed to coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday morning.Biden himself famously slipped and fell three times while boarding the famous presidential transport just two months after he was sworn in as president. He almost repeated the gaffe less than a fortnight later.

