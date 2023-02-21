https://sputniknews.com/20230221/member-of-bidens-entourage-falls-down-air-force-one-steps-at-warsaw-airbase-1107670581.html
Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase
Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase
A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.
2023-02-21T16:28+0000
2023-02-21T16:28+0000
2023-02-21T16:28+0000
poland
viral
joe biden
air force one
warsaw
airport
stairs
us
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107670765_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85be08f045d2d744e03342ef0c07d758.jpg
A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw.A video of the incident on Monday night went viral on social media on Tuesday.The TV clip shows a line of of Biden's staff and embedded journalists descending the steps at the rear of the giant executive jet as another set is wheeled up to the front passenger exit. What appears to be a man wearing a dark winter coat suddenly loses his footing and slides down the bannister to the ground.Biden had just flown in following his unannounced visit to Kiev to help prop up the US client regime of Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip was timed to coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday morning.Biden himself famously slipped and fell three times while boarding the famous presidential transport just two months after he was sworn in as president. He almost repeated the gaffe less than a fortnight later.
https://sputniknews.com/20210319/just-fine-biden-needs-no-medical-attention-after-falling-on-air-force-stairs-wh-official-says-1082395077.html
poland
warsaw
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107670765_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f33d7cab09de13328a061c67d9b0813.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
joe biden in poland, biden in warsaw, air force one, member of biden's entourage falls down air force one steps
joe biden in poland, biden in warsaw, air force one, member of biden's entourage falls down air force one steps
Member of Biden's Entourage Falls Down Air Force One Steps at Warsaw Airbase
US president Joe Biden famously fell three times on the red-carpeted air stairs while boarding Air Force One just two months after he was sworn in in 2021. Now he can take comfort that a younger member of his tour party took a tumble.
A member of Joe Biden's Air Force One entourage managed to fall down the steps on arrival at a military airfield near the Polish capital
Warsaw.
A video of the incident on Monday night went viral on social media on Tuesday.
The TV clip shows a line of of Biden's staff and embedded journalists descending the steps at the rear of the giant executive jet as another set is wheeled up to the front passenger exit.
What appears to be a man wearing a dark winter coat suddenly loses his footing and slides down the bannister to the ground.
Biden had just flown in following his unannounced visit to Kiev
to help prop up the US client regime of Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip was timed to coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday morning.
Biden himself famously slipped and fell three times while boarding the famous presidential transport just two months after he was sworn in as president. He almost repeated
the gaffe less than a fortnight later.