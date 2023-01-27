https://sputniknews.com/20230127/putin-ukranian-neo-nazis-terrorize-people-commit-ethnic-cleansing-as-they-forget-wwii-lessons-1106752997.html

Putin: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Terrorize People, Commit Ethnic Cleansing as They Forget WWII Lessons

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following the Donbass republics’ request to protect them from Kiev's attacks. 27.01.2023, Sputnik International

During Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Russian soldiers are fighting the "evil" that became possible due to the forgetting of the lessons of history, President Vladimir Putin has stated.

