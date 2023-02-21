https://sputniknews.com/20230221/at-least-two-reported-dead-at-factory-fire-explosion-in-miami-suburb-1107676620.html

At Least Two Reported Dead at Factory Fire, Explosion in Miami Suburb

At Least Two Reported Dead at Factory Fire, Explosion in Miami Suburb

A fire at a factory in Medley, Florida, on Tuesday is believed to have triggered an explosion that has killed two and injured five. 21.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-21T17:54+0000

2023-02-21T17:54+0000

2023-02-21T18:07+0000

americas

us

fire

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1107676620.jpg?1677002873

A fire was reported at a welding shop in Medley, Florida, on Tuesday morning, incinerating several cars, one of which appeared to be a fuel carrier.According to local reports, the fire was triggered by a spark while workers at the shop were using acetylene for welding.“It was a very hazardous scenario,” Danny Cardeso, the deputy fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told local media. “You had multiple vehicles burning with flammables. You had multiple power lines down. That coupled with five people in total needing rescue or needing care was a very challenging scene.”MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, fire, explosion