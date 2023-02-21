International
At Least Two Reported Dead at Factory Fire, Explosion in Miami Suburb
A fire at a factory in Medley, Florida, on Tuesday is believed to have triggered an explosion that has killed two and injured five. 21.02.2023, Sputnik International
A fire was reported at a welding shop in Medley, Florida, on Tuesday morning, incinerating several cars, one of which appeared to be a fuel carrier.According to local reports, the fire was triggered by a spark while workers at the shop were using acetylene for welding.“It was a very hazardous scenario,” Danny Cardeso, the deputy fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told local media. “You had multiple vehicles burning with flammables. You had multiple power lines down. That coupled with five people in total needing rescue or needing care was a very challenging scene.”MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
17:54 GMT 21.02.2023 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 21.02.2023)
A fire at a factory in Medley, Florida, on Tuesday is believed to have triggered an explosion that has killed two and injured five.
A fire was reported at a welding shop in Medley, Florida, on Tuesday morning, incinerating several cars, one of which appeared to be a fuel carrier.
According to local reports, the fire was triggered by a spark while workers at the shop were using acetylene for welding.
“It was a very hazardous scenario,” Danny Cardeso, the deputy fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told local media. “You had multiple vehicles burning with flammables. You had multiple power lines down. That coupled with five people in total needing rescue or needing care was a very challenging scene.”
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
