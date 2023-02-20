International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/australian-professor-fellow-researchers-taken-hostage-in-papua-new-guinea-media-reports-1107614275.html
Australian Professor, Fellow Researchers Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea, Media Reports
Australian Professor, Fellow Researchers Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea, Media Reports
An Australian professor and his three colleagues have been taken hostage by an armed group in Papua New Guinea demanding a ransom payment from both Papuan and Australian governments, media reported on Monday.
2023-02-20T09:55+0000
2023-02-20T09:56+0000
asia
papua new guinea
hostage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107613957_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4a5eb563c90417e767082c71a3afd16.jpg
The professor and his fellow researchers, including a research program coordinator and two graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea, were doing field study in the country's remote Highlands Region when they were captured by armed men, Australian broadcaster reported. The authorities of Papua New Guinea have initiated talks with the kidnappers, Prime Minister James Marape said. The prime minister added that missionaries in the area were providing help as mediators in talks with the criminals. A similar incident occurred earlier in the month in the western part of the New Guinea island where local separatist groups fighting for independence from Indonesia took hostage a New Zealand pilot demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against rebels.
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/seven-people-killed-over-100-houses-burned-in-ethnic-clash-in-papua-new-guinea-1094735390.html
papua new guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107613957_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13bc1593769b47c9b65388dc7edc133e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australain professor kidnapped, australian professor taken hostage in papua new guinea, armed groups in papua new guinea
australain professor kidnapped, australian professor taken hostage in papua new guinea, armed groups in papua new guinea

Australian Professor, Fellow Researchers Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea, Media Reports

09:55 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 20.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPapua New Guinea Police
Papua New Guinea Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Australian professor and his three colleagues have been taken hostage by an armed group in Papua New Guinea demanding a ransom payment from both Papuan and Australian governments, media reported on Monday.
The professor and his fellow researchers, including a research program coordinator and two graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea, were doing field study in the country's remote Highlands Region when they were captured by armed men, Australian broadcaster reported.
Asaro Mud Men from the Asaro Valley in Papua New Guinea's eastern highlands perform, for the first time outside their home, their rituals for visitors at the Australian Museum in Sydney on September 29, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Seven People Killed, Over 100 Houses Burned in Ethnic Clash in Papua New Guinea
13 April 2022, 12:47 GMT
The authorities of Papua New Guinea have initiated talks with the kidnappers, Prime Minister James Marape said.
"I just want to inform the families of those taken hostage that we have been at work and contact has been made with people in the bush," Marape told journalists, as quoted by the broadcaster.
The prime minister added that missionaries in the area were providing help as mediators in talks with the criminals.
A similar incident occurred earlier in the month in the western part of the New Guinea island where local separatist groups fighting for independence from Indonesia took hostage a New Zealand pilot demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against rebels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала