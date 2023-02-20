https://sputniknews.com/20230220/australian-professor-fellow-researchers-taken-hostage-in-papua-new-guinea-media-reports-1107614275.html
Australian Professor, Fellow Researchers Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea, Media Reports
Australian Professor, Fellow Researchers Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea, Media Reports
An Australian professor and his three colleagues have been taken hostage by an armed group in Papua New Guinea demanding a ransom payment from both Papuan and Australian governments, media reported on Monday.
2023-02-20T09:55+0000
2023-02-20T09:55+0000
2023-02-20T09:56+0000
asia
papua new guinea
hostage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107613957_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4a5eb563c90417e767082c71a3afd16.jpg
The professor and his fellow researchers, including a research program coordinator and two graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea, were doing field study in the country's remote Highlands Region when they were captured by armed men, Australian broadcaster reported. The authorities of Papua New Guinea have initiated talks with the kidnappers, Prime Minister James Marape said. The prime minister added that missionaries in the area were providing help as mediators in talks with the criminals. A similar incident occurred earlier in the month in the western part of the New Guinea island where local separatist groups fighting for independence from Indonesia took hostage a New Zealand pilot demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against rebels.
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/seven-people-killed-over-100-houses-burned-in-ethnic-clash-in-papua-new-guinea-1094735390.html
papua new guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107613957_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13bc1593769b47c9b65388dc7edc133e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australain professor kidnapped, australian professor taken hostage in papua new guinea, armed groups in papua new guinea
australain professor kidnapped, australian professor taken hostage in papua new guinea, armed groups in papua new guinea
Australian Professor, Fellow Researchers Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea, Media Reports
09:55 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 20.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Australian professor and his three colleagues have been taken hostage by an armed group in Papua New Guinea demanding a ransom payment from both Papuan and Australian governments, media reported on Monday.
The professor and his fellow researchers, including a research program coordinator and two graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea, were doing field study in the country's remote Highlands Region when they were captured by armed men, Australian broadcaster reported.
The authorities of Papua New Guinea have initiated talks with the kidnappers, Prime Minister James Marape said.
"I just want to inform the families of those taken hostage that we have been at work and contact has been made with people in the bush," Marape told journalists, as quoted by the broadcaster.
The prime minister added that missionaries in the area were providing help as mediators in talks with the criminals.
A similar incident occurred earlier in the month in the western part of the New Guinea island where local separatist groups fighting for independence from Indonesia took hostage a New Zealand pilot demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against rebels.