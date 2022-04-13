https://sputniknews.com/20220413/seven-people-killed-over-100-houses-burned-in-ethnic-clash-in-papua-new-guinea-1094735390.html

Seven People Killed, Over 100 Houses Burned in Ethnic Clash in Papua New Guinea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A prolonged ethnic clash in Papua New Guinea’s province of Morobe has left seven people dead and over 100 houses burned, local commander... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

The police deployed 15-strong mobile squad to monitor the situation on the ground, Singura noted.According to the newspaper, the clash started from a family row, which was later joined by relatives and other people.Papua New Guinea is considered to be one of the most diverse countries in the world, with a very high level of ethnolinguistic fragmentation among local communities, which fosters inter-ethnic violence.

