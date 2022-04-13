International
Seven People Killed, Over 100 Houses Burned in Ethnic Clash in Papua New Guinea
papua new guinea
clashes
The police deployed 15-strong mobile squad to monitor the situation on the ground, Singura noted.According to the newspaper, the clash started from a family row, which was later joined by relatives and other people.Papua New Guinea is considered to be one of the most diverse countries in the world, with a very high level of ethnolinguistic fragmentation among local communities, which fosters inter-ethnic violence.
papua new guinea, clashes

Seven People Killed, Over 100 Houses Burned in Ethnic Clash in Papua New Guinea

12:47 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 13.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Peter ParksAsaro Mud Men from the Asaro Valley in Papua New Guinea's eastern highlands perform, for the first time outside their home, their rituals for visitors at the Australian Museum in Sydney on September 29, 2016.
Asaro Mud Men from the Asaro Valley in Papua New Guinea's eastern highlands perform, for the first time outside their home, their rituals for visitors at the Australian Museum in Sydney on September 29, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / Peter Parks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A prolonged ethnic clash in Papua New Guinea’s province of Morobe has left seven people dead and over 100 houses burned, local commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said on Wednesday.

“More than 100 houses have been razed by fire since the fighting started late last month", Singura said, as quoted by The National newspaper, adding that seven people were killed in the clash.

The police deployed 15-strong mobile squad to monitor the situation on the ground, Singura noted.

“The situation now is quiet but very tense", Singura added.

According to the newspaper, the clash started from a family row, which was later joined by relatives and other people.
Papua New Guinea is considered to be one of the most diverse countries in the world, with a very high level of ethnolinguistic fragmentation among local communities, which fosters inter-ethnic violence.
