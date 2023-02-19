https://sputniknews.com/20230219/russias-gazprom-sees-very-big-prospects-on-asian-gas-market-1107594542.html

Russia's Gazprom Sees Very Big Prospects on Asian Gas Market, CEO Says

Russian energy giant Gazprom is looking to diversify its gas exports and sees the Asian market as particularly promising, its chief executive said in a TV show aired Sunday.

"It is always a good thing to diversify [export] routes. Of course, we are considering new markets. We have a lot of resources that will last us for many, many years to come," he said. Russia signed a deal with China last year that will see Gazprom supply it with 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Force of Siberia gas link. Russia is also mulling building a second Force of Siberia string to Mongolia with the annual capacity of 50 billion cubic meters.

