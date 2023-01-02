CEO: Russia's Gazprom Advances to New Level of Gas Supplies to China in January 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian energy giant Gazprom exceeded its annual obligations for gas supplies to China in 2022 and reached a fundamentally new level of supplies from January 1, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Monday.
"In 2022, regular supplies went beyond the daily contract quantities, at the request of the Chinese side, and, as a result, we exceeded our annual commitments," Miller said in a statement, published by the company in Telegram.
In addition, Gazprom began to supply the daily volumes envisaged by the contract with China for 2023, a few days before the schedule, from December 31, the executive noted.
"Therefore, Gazprom reached a fundamentally new level of gas supplies to China from January 1, 2023," Miller specified.
The supplies are being carried out through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a long term contract between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation. Operations of the pipeline started in 2019. Supplies reached 4.1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020 and grew 2.5 times to 10.4 billion cubic meters in 2021. They will continue to expand until the pipeline reaches its target annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas by 2025.
On the global scope Gazprom produced 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022, down by 20% year-on-year.
"As for gas production, it amounted to 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022," Miller said in a statement, published by the company in Telegram.
In 2021, Gazprom produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas, which was the best figure in the last 13 years.
Gazprom’s exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union amounted to 100.9 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, down by 45.5% year-on-year.
Western countries have cut Russian gas imports. However, Russian officials have many times stated that Moscow will not sell oil and gas to countries that will introduce a price cap or any other sort of embargo.
"There are so many subtleties that we need to consider. So, following the course set by the president, we can quite confidently say that nobody in our country will shoot themselves in the foot. We have already learned to be reasonable and pursue our own interests only," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
Russia is building up its exports to China and India. At the end of November New Delhi emerged as top global imorter of Russian crude oil.