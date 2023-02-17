https://sputniknews.com/20230217/gazprom-ceo-assures-putin-russia-has-enough-gas-for-decades-to-come-1107551662.html

Gazprom CEO Assures Putin Russia Has Enough Gas for Decades to Come

The head of Russian gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country would have a sufficient amount of gas during decades to come primarily thanks to the world's largest resource base.

"Our consumers can be assured that there will be plenty of gas in Russia for many, many decades to come. The key to this is a huge, the world's largest resource base. The flagship of production is the Yamal gas production center and its heart - Bovanenkovo gas field," Miller told Putin at an event marking the 30th anniversary of Gazprom. Meanwhile, Gazprom Mining Nadym chief Dmitry Shchegolev said that the company was preparing to commission the Kharasavey gas field, located 100 kilometers (62 miles) away from the Bovanenkovo gas field. The work is underway on the construction of a complex gas preparation unit, a booster compressor station and a gas pipeline that will connect the two gas fields. Miller, for his part, added that Gazprom had gained unparalleled experience, accumulated competencies, experience and knowledge in the Arctic. The Gazprom chief also noted that Russia had no equals in this region. At the same time, Miller recalled that Gazprom was successfully operating in Russia's east, with the Power of Siberia gas pipeline fully operational throughout its entire network. The Kharasavey gas field will become the second key field of the Yamal gas production center. The estimated production will amount to 32 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with up to 2 trillion cubic meters in reserves. The start of gas production at the Kharasavey gas field is scheduled for 2023.

