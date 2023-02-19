https://sputniknews.com/20230219/desanctimonious-rino-donald-trump-bashes-ron-desantis-ahead-of-presidential-primaries-1107598125.html
'DeSanctimonious RINO': Donald Trump Bashes Ron DeSantis Ahead of Presidential Primaries
'DeSanctimonious RINO': Donald Trump Bashes Ron DeSantis Ahead of Presidential Primaries
Having repeatedly criticized DeSantis over various issues, Trump insisted, however, that he will not use the "meatball" moniker for the Florida governor.
americas
us
donald trump
ron desantis
social media
criticism
Former US President Donald Trump has ripped into Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, delivering a fresh barb via his Truth Social platform.In a post dated February 18, Trump branded DeSantis a “RINO in disguise” - with the acronym RINO standing for Republican In Name Only – and insisted that the governor’s “poll numbers are dropping like a rock.”At least one media outlet was quick to point out that this invective came shortly after Trump promised not to call DeSantis a “meatball,” despite doing so in his inimitable style.“Even though FoxNews killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the world ‘meatball’ as a moniker for Ron!” Trump wrote in another, earlier, post on Truth Social.Trump’s repeated verbal attacks against DeSantis comes amid speculations that the latter may oppose the 45th in the primaries for the upcoming US presidential election, even though DeSantis himself hasn’t yet announced his intent to run.
Former US President Donald Trump has ripped into Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, delivering a fresh barb via his Truth Social platform.
In a post dated February 18, Trump branded DeSantis a “RINO in disguise” - with the acronym RINO standing for Republican In Name Only – and insisted that the governor’s “poll numbers are dropping like a rock.”
“Ron DeSanctimonious wants to cut your Social Security and Medicare, closed up Florida & its beaches, loves RINOS Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, and Karl Rove (disasters ALL!), is backed by Globalist's Club for NO Growth, Lincoln Pervert Project, & 'Uninspired' Koch — And it only gets worse from there,” the ex-POTUS declared.
At least one media outlet was quick to point out that this invective came shortly after Trump promised not to call DeSantis a “meatball,” despite doing so in his inimitable style.
“Even though FoxNews killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the world ‘meatball’ as a moniker for Ron!” Trump wrote in another, earlier, post on Truth Social.
Trump’s repeated verbal attacks against DeSantis comes amid speculations that the latter may oppose the 45th in the primaries for the upcoming US presidential election, even though DeSantis himself hasn’t yet announced his intent to run.