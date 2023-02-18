International
LIVE: Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/nigerias-daily-oil-production-keeps-growing-reaches-16-million-bpd-nnpc-chief-says-1107579701.html
Nigeria's Daily Oil Production Keeps Growing, Reaches 1.6 Million Bpd, NNPC Chief Says
Nigeria's Daily Oil Production Keeps Growing, Reaches 1.6 Million Bpd, NNPC Chief Says
Nigerian oil output has risen to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and keeps going up, Mele Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Group chief executive officer has told reporters.
2023-02-18T17:28+0000
2023-02-18T17:28+0000
africa
west africa
nigeria
oil
oil production
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103967/04/1039670430_0:288:5521:3393_1920x0_80_0_0_63f94a286364b7d2935d6255a1d384de.jpg
Nigerian oil output has risen to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and keeps increasing, Mele Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Group chief executive officer has told reporters.In August 2022, the country's oil production dropped to 972,000 bpd, according to the information provided by the Nigerian oil regulation commission. Thus, the country's oil production sector became less than Angola's, which amounted to 1.088 million bpd in the same month.As of December 2022, Nigeria returned its position of Africa's No. 1 oil producer with 1.235 million bpd, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.At the same time, the country is making efforts to manage the problem of oil theft.In October 2022, NNPC said Nigeria had seen increased oil theft in recent years which resulted in losing nearly 600,000 bpd and made the enterprise carry out thorough surveillance over its facilities.Later that month, Nigerian authorities seized an oil supertanker Heroic Idun with two million barrels capability, which was also accused of being involved in the oil theft.According to the government, although the tanker had no oil on board, it was accused of a false pirate attack claim, crossing a restricted area with no permission, and attempting to load crude oil illegally.Along with being the continent's top oil producer, there is a real possibility for Nigeria to become Africa's largest oil refiner by 2025, a pan-African investment research firm, Hawilti, said in its report entitled 'Refineries Watch Q4 2022'.According to the report, the construction of the Dangote refinery in the city of Lekki, southwestern Nigeria, along with rehabilitating already existing state-run refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna would significantly increase Nigeria's oil refining capacity. Achieving the two aims would raise the oil refining capacity by nearly 1.095 million bpd in total.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/nigeria-could-be-largest-oil-refiner-in-africa-by-2025-report-says-1107071917.html
africa
west africa
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103967/04/1039670430_306:0:5213:3680_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae1be7816bb3b89cf839d689b094a16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, nnpc, oil production, mele kyari
nigeria, nnpc, oil production, mele kyari

Nigeria's Daily Oil Production Keeps Growing, Reaches 1.6 Million Bpd, NNPC Chief Says

17:28 GMT 18.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEIA worker speaks to the control room at the new Port Harcourt refinery built in 1989 at the same site where the first refinery in Nigeria was built in 1965 in oil-rich Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on September 16, 2015
A worker speaks to the control room at the new Port Harcourt refinery built in 1989 at the same site where the first refinery in Nigeria was built in 1965 in oil-rich Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on September 16, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
Nigeria's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to reach $574.3 billion in 2023 and continue to grow in following years, according to the International Monetary Fund. A November report by Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics says the oil sector contributes 5.66% to the country's total real GDP.
Nigerian oil output has risen to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and keeps increasing, Mele Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Group chief executive officer has told reporters.

"We are growing production. In July 2022, we were at less than 1 million barrels per day. As at yesterday, we were at 1.6 million barrels and hopefully we will meet the OPEC quota of 1.8 million," Kyari stated.

In August 2022, the country's oil production dropped to 972,000 bpd, according to the information provided by the Nigerian oil regulation commission. Thus, the country's oil production sector became less than Angola's, which amounted to 1.088 million bpd in the same month.
As of December 2022, Nigeria returned its position of Africa's No. 1 oil producer with 1.235 million bpd, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
At the same time, the country is making efforts to manage the problem of oil theft.
In October 2022, NNPC said Nigeria had seen increased oil theft in recent years which resulted in losing nearly 600,000 bpd and made the enterprise carry out thorough surveillance over its facilities.
Later that month, Nigerian authorities seized an oil supertanker Heroic Idun with two million barrels capability, which was also accused of being involved in the oil theft.
According to the government, although the tanker had no oil on board, it was accused of a false pirate attack claim, crossing a restricted area with no permission, and attempting to load crude oil illegally.
Along with being the continent's top oil producer, there is a real possibility for Nigeria to become Africa's largest oil refiner by 2025, a pan-African investment research firm, Hawilti, said in its report entitled 'Refineries Watch Q4 2022'.
According to the report, the construction of the Dangote refinery in the city of Lekki, southwestern Nigeria, along with rehabilitating already existing state-run refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna would significantly increase Nigeria's oil refining capacity. Achieving the two aims would raise the oil refining capacity by nearly 1.095 million bpd in total.
A picture taken on September 16, 2015 shows workers trying to tie a pipe of the first refinery in Nigeria, which was built in 1965 in oil rich Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
Africa
Nigeria Could Be Largest Oil Refiner in Africa by 2025, Report Says
8 February, 10:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала