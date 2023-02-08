https://sputniknews.com/20230208/nigeria-could-be-largest-oil-refiner-in-africa-by-2025-report-says-1107071917.html

Nigeria Could Be Largest Oil Refiner in Africa by 2025, Report Says

Nigeria Could Be Largest Oil Refiner in Africa by 2025, Report Says

Nigeria could become the largest oil refiner in Africa by 2025, according to a report entitled 'Refineries Watch Q4 2022' by Hawilti, a pan-African investment research firm, cited by local media.

2023-02-08T10:51+0000

2023-02-08T10:51+0000

2023-02-08T10:51+0000

africa

nigeria

west africa

oil refinery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103344/93/1033449398_0:288:5521:3393_1920x0_80_0_0_cacc5523d92501bf900963460187f23f.jpg

Nigeria could become the largest oil refiner in Africa by 2025, according to a report entitled 'Refineries Watch Q4 2022' by Hawilti, a pan-African investment research firm, cited by local media.The report referred to the construction of the Dangote refinery in the city of Lekki by the Dangote Group, a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, which began in 2016 and was expected to end in late 2018. According to the report, the launch of the refinery is set for this year.The Dangote refinery's estimated capacity is about 650,000 bpd of crude oil, which will make it the largest single-train refinery in the world when it is launched, the report stated.Another way for Nigeria to realize its potential, according to Hawilti, is to rehabilitate its already existing state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, the total refining capacity of which amounts to 445,000 barrels per day.Overall, the fuel supply security of Africa is ready for significant transformations in 2023, and West Africa houses the largest refining capacity on the sub-continent with only 23 percent of it in operation, the report said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230202/south-africas-national-oil-firm-reportedly-seeks-partners-to-revive-defunct-refinery-1106922115.html

africa

nigeria

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

nigeria, oil refinery, who is africa's top oil refiner