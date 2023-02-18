International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kirby Unaware of Abrams Tank Procurement Status But Hints Process Could Take ‘Many Months’
Kirby Unaware of Abrams Tank Procurement Status But Hints Process Could Take ‘Many Months’
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that he is unaware of where the United States’ procurement of Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine currently stands, but added that the process could take many more months.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106634380_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f927aff4779170601b0588fb5d15ae6.jpg
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/battle-for-bakhmut-why-the-city-is-key-to-russias-liberation-of-donbass-1106197085.html
03:56 GMT 18.02.2023
A US Army soldier signals the way to a M1A2 Abrams battle tank that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022
A US Army soldier signals the way to a M1A2 Abrams battle tank that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON, February 17 (Sputnik) - White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that he is unaware of where the United States’ procurement of Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine currently stands, but added that the process could take many more months.
"I don’t know where they are in the procurement process," Kirby said during a briefing. "It’s going to be many months before they can be contracted for, built and procured… It’s going to be awhile."
Earlier this year, the United States promised the delivery of 31 Abrams main battle battle tanks to Ukraine after Kiev requested modern heavy armor systems from Western backers in its conflict with Russia.
Asked about the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, a sticking point that has repeatedly been raised amid the ongoing conflict, Kirby had no comment on the matter.

"We have been consistent in rolling out additional security assistance packages for Ukraine on a fairly routine, regular basis, and that will continue," Kirby said. "I'm not going to speak on that business."

Touching on the town of Bakhmut, a Donbass city that has been seen as critical in the liberation of the region, Kirby admitted to reporters that Russia was making serious gains in the area.
artillery crew of PMC Wagner near Artemovsk in the DPR - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
Analysis
Battle for Bakhmut: Why the City is Key to Russia's Liberation of Donbass
10 January, 15:00 GMT
"[Russia] has made incremental gains in and around Bakhmut over the last few days. We certainly can’t predict one way or the other, it is possible that they might end up being successful in Bakhmut," Kirby said during a press briefing.
However, he went on to argue that Bakhmut holds no strategic value to Russian forces, adding that Ukraine would maintain strong defensive lines across the region in their fight to hold Bakhmut.
Kirby's remarks came weeks after French media earlier reported the US as calling on the Kiev regime to focus on mapping out a counteroffensive against Russian forces, rather than cling to the Donbass city.
