China to Release Position Paper on Ukraine by Month-End

China will draft and present a document by the end of February in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined, Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Saturday.
China's position paper on Ukraine will "reiterate the propositions made by President Xi Jinping, including that territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected, purposes and principles of the UN Charter be observed, legitimate security concerns be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis be supported," the diplomat said during Q&A. Beijing will call for efforts to oppose attacks on nuclear facilities and any form of use of chemical or biological weapons in its position paper, Wang said. Beijing hopes that a ceasefire will be agreed in Ukraine soon and that Berlin will act constructively to advance the peace process, Wang Yi told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.The Chinese diplomat assured Chancellor Scholz, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, that China would continue pushing for peace talks in Ukraine "however tough the situation may get."The official warned that a prolonged crisis raised the stakes for Europe and made "incidents" such as last September's blasts at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea all the more likely. Russia called them a terrorist attack and demanded a full investigation.Wang also said China and Germany should join forces in supporting free trade and protecting global supply chains. He suggested that Europe and Germany rebuild ties with his country in full and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China will draft and present a document by the end of February in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined, Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Saturday.
"On the Ukraine issue, China's position boils down to supporting talks for peace. We will put forth a paper on China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and stay firm on the side of peace and dialogue," Wang said at the Munich Security Conference.
China's position paper on Ukraine will "reiterate the propositions made by President Xi Jinping, including that territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected, purposes and principles of the UN Charter be observed, legitimate security concerns be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis be supported," the diplomat said during Q&A.
"We will also reiterate that nuclear war must not be fought and will not be won," he continued.
Beijing will call for efforts to oppose attacks on nuclear facilities
and any form of use of chemical or biological weapons in its position paper, Wang said.
Beijing hopes that a ceasefire will be agreed in Ukraine soon and that Berlin will act constructively to advance the peace process, Wang Yi told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"China has always been committed to peace, advocating for reconciliation, promotion of peace talks as well as an early ceasefire and an end to hostilities. We hope that Germany will play a constructive role and help ease tensions," Wang said.
The Chinese diplomat assured Chancellor Scholz, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, that China would continue pushing for peace talks in Ukraine "however tough the situation may get."
The official warned that a prolonged crisis raised the stakes for Europe and made "incidents" such as last September’s blasts at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea all the more likely. Russia called them a terrorist attack and demanded a full investigation.
"We understand the concern of European countries about the Ukrainian crisis. As the crisis drags on, Europe suffers more and more damage and incidents like Nord Stream explosions are prone to happen from time to time," he said.
Wang also said China and Germany should join forces in supporting free trade and protecting global supply chains. He suggested that Europe and Germany rebuild ties with his country in full and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation.