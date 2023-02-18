https://sputniknews.com/20230218/china-to-release-position-paper-on-ukraine-by-month-end-1107573824.html

China to Release Position Paper on Ukraine by Month-End

China will draft and present a document by the end of February in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined, Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Saturday.

China's position paper on Ukraine will "reiterate the propositions made by President Xi Jinping, including that territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected, purposes and principles of the UN Charter be observed, legitimate security concerns be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis be supported," the diplomat said during Q&A. Beijing will call for efforts to oppose attacks on nuclear facilities and any form of use of chemical or biological weapons in its position paper, Wang said. Beijing hopes that a ceasefire will be agreed in Ukraine soon and that Berlin will act constructively to advance the peace process, Wang Yi told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.The Chinese diplomat assured Chancellor Scholz, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, that China would continue pushing for peace talks in Ukraine "however tough the situation may get."The official warned that a prolonged crisis raised the stakes for Europe and made "incidents" such as last September’s blasts at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea all the more likely. Russia called them a terrorist attack and demanded a full investigation.Wang also said China and Germany should join forces in supporting free trade and protecting global supply chains. He suggested that Europe and Germany rebuild ties with his country in full and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation.

