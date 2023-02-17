International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/police-gunman-arrested-after-mississippi-mass-shootings-leaves-six-dead-1107557326.html
Police: Gunman Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shootings Leaves Six Dead
Police: Gunman Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shootings Leaves Six Dead
A suspected gunman is in police custody after at least six people were shot dead on Friday in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi, US media reported.
2023-02-17T20:31+0000
2023-02-17T20:31+0000
americas
mass shooting
mississippi
gunman
fatal shooting
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
Citing County Sheriff Brad Lance, local broadcaster WLBT reported that all shooting incidents took place within the Arkabutla community with the first man being fatally shot around 11 a.m. outside a store.Additionally, a woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies, two inside a home and two outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect’s home.The suspect was reportedly apprehended by police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road. The suspect has not been yet identified; however, charges are expected soon.The Friday incident comes days after mass shootings were reported at a mall in El Paso, Texas, and at Michigan State University.
americas
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
police, gunman, mississippi, mass shooting
police, gunman, mississippi, mass shooting

Police: Gunman Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shootings Leaves Six Dead

20:31 GMT 17.02.2023
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A suspected gunman is in police custody after at least six people were shot dead on Friday in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi, US media reported.
Citing County Sheriff Brad Lance, local broadcaster WLBT reported that all shooting incidents took place within the Arkabutla community with the first man being fatally shot around 11 a.m. outside a store.
Additionally, a woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies, two inside a home and two outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect’s home.
The suspect was reportedly apprehended by police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road. The suspect has not been yet identified; however, charges are expected soon.
The Friday incident comes days after mass shootings were reported at a mall in El Paso, Texas, and at Michigan State University.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала