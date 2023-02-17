https://sputniknews.com/20230217/police-gunman-arrested-after-mississippi-mass-shootings-leaves-six-dead-1107557326.html
Police: Gunman Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shootings Leaves Six Dead
Police: Gunman Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shootings Leaves Six Dead
A suspected gunman is in police custody after at least six people were shot dead on Friday in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi, US media reported.
2023-02-17T20:31+0000
2023-02-17T20:31+0000
2023-02-17T20:31+0000
americas
mass shooting
mississippi
gunman
fatal shooting
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
Citing County Sheriff Brad Lance, local broadcaster WLBT reported that all shooting incidents took place within the Arkabutla community with the first man being fatally shot around 11 a.m. outside a store.Additionally, a woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies, two inside a home and two outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect’s home.The suspect was reportedly apprehended by police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road. The suspect has not been yet identified; however, charges are expected soon.The Friday incident comes days after mass shootings were reported at a mall in El Paso, Texas, and at Michigan State University.
americas
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
police, gunman, mississippi, mass shooting
police, gunman, mississippi, mass shooting
Police: Gunman Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shootings Leaves Six Dead
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A suspected gunman is in police custody after at least six people were shot dead on Friday in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi, US media reported.
Citing County Sheriff Brad Lance, local broadcaster WLBT reported that all shooting incidents took place within the Arkabutla community with the first man being fatally shot around 11 a.m. outside a store.
Additionally, a woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies, two inside a home and two outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect’s home.
The suspect was reportedly apprehended by police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road. The suspect has not been yet identified; however, charges are expected soon.
The Friday incident comes days after mass shootings were reported
at a mall in El Paso, Texas, and at Michigan State University
.