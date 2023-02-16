https://sputniknews.com/20230216/shooting-reported-at-texas-mall-gunman-reportedly-remains-at-large-1107482443.html

Police: At Least One Person Killed, Three Injured After Texas Mall Shooting

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the Cielo Vista Mall.

At least one person was killed on Wednesday after shots were fired at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement officials have confirmed. Three other individuals sustained injuries. Their condition is unknown.The El Paso Police Department has stated that the scene is presently secured after having taken one person into custody; however, the department's Sgt. Robert Gomez has stated authorities are carrying out a search to ensure there was only one perpetrator.Officials have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting.The sergeant described the scene to the media as "chaotic" as shoppers fled the scene and sought out shelter. "They were scared," Gomez recalled.Report of a shooting came in at about 5 p.m. local time after dispatch received calls of shots fired at the mall's food court area.Footage from the scene has noted a heavy police presence at the mall, with some estimates of over 50 police cruisers responding to the incident.A wide array of officials from the El Paso Police Department, SWAT teams and authorities with other agencies responded to the scene.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

