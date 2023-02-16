International
Breaking News: At Least One Person Killed, Three Injured After Texas Mall Shooting - Police
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/shooting-reported-at-texas-mall-gunman-reportedly-remains-at-large-1107482443.html
Police: At Least One Person Killed, Three Injured After Texas Mall Shooting
Police: At Least One Person Killed, Three Injured After Texas Mall Shooting
Authorities in El Paso, Texas, are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the Cielo Vista Mall.
2023-02-16T01:41+0000
2023-02-16T02:03+0000
americas
texas
el paso
mass shooting
us police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
At least one person was killed on Wednesday after shots were fired at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement officials have confirmed. Three other individuals sustained injuries. Their condition is unknown.The El Paso Police Department has stated that the scene is presently secured after having taken one person into custody; however, the department's Sgt. Robert Gomez has stated authorities are carrying out a search to ensure there was only one perpetrator.Officials have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting.The sergeant described the scene to the media as "chaotic" as shoppers fled the scene and sought out shelter. "They were scared," Gomez recalled.Report of a shooting came in at about 5 p.m. local time after dispatch received calls of shots fired at the mall's food court area.Footage from the scene has noted a heavy police presence at the mall, with some estimates of over 50 police cruisers responding to the incident.A wide array of officials from the El Paso Police Department, SWAT teams and authorities with other agencies responded to the scene.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
americas
texas
el paso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooting, el paso, texas, cielo vista mall, el paso police department
shooting, el paso, texas, cielo vista mall, el paso police department

Police: At Least One Person Killed, Three Injured After Texas Mall Shooting

01:41 GMT 16.02.2023 (Updated: 02:03 GMT 16.02.2023)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The city of El Paso, Texas, was previously the site of the August 2019 mass shooting at a local area Walmart. The incident was described at the deadliest anti-Latino attack after the gunman killed 23 individuals and injured 23 others.
At least one person was killed on Wednesday after shots were fired at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement officials have confirmed.
Three other individuals sustained injuries. Their condition is unknown.
The El Paso Police Department has stated that the scene is presently secured after having taken one person into custody; however, the department's Sgt. Robert Gomez has stated authorities are carrying out a search to ensure there was only one perpetrator.

"We do believe there could be one outstanding," Gomez told reporters, but fell short of offering a description of the second suspect. He underscored there was no longer an active shooter situation.

Officials have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting.
The sergeant described the scene to the media as "chaotic" as shoppers fled the scene and sought out shelter. "They were scared," Gomez recalled.
Report of a shooting came in at about 5 p.m. local time after dispatch received calls of shots fired at the mall's food court area.
Footage from the scene has noted a heavy police presence at the mall, with some estimates of over 50 police cruisers responding to the incident.
A wide array of officials from the El Paso Police Department, SWAT teams and authorities with other agencies responded to the scene.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала