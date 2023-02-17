International
NATO Chief: Only Arms Supply Can Ensure Long-Term, Sustainable Peace in Ukraine
NATO Chief: Only Arms Supply Can Ensure Long-Term, Sustainable Peace in Ukraine
A long-term and sustainable peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through the supply of weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"This war may end up in a negotiating table, but we know that what happens around the negotiating table ... totally depends on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said ahead of the Munich Security Conference, adding that the only way to guarantee a lasting and just peace in Ukraine is to ensure military support. NATO will continue to support Ukraine, the head said, noting "that is the message we are sending."Meanwhile, the alliance's press service announced on Friday, that Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on February 21."On Tuesday, 21 February 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Kuleba and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mr Josep Borrell, at NATO HQ [headquarters]," NATO's office said in a statement.Following the meeting, the officials will hold a joint press conference expected to take place at 11:45 GMT.
ukraine
russia
NATO Chief: Only Arms Supply Can Ensure Long-Term, Sustainable Peace in Ukraine

14:36 GMT 17.02.2023
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A long-term and sustainable peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through the supply of weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"This war may end up in a negotiating table, but we know that what happens around the negotiating table ... totally depends on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said ahead of the Munich Security Conference, adding that the only way to guarantee a lasting and just peace in Ukraine is to ensure military support.
NATO will continue to support Ukraine, the head said, noting "that is the message we are sending."
Meanwhile, the alliance's press service announced on Friday, that Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on February 21.
"On Tuesday, 21 February 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Kuleba and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mr Josep Borrell, at NATO HQ [headquarters]," NATO's office said in a statement.

Following the meeting, the officials will hold a joint press conference expected to take place at 11:45 GMT.
