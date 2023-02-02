https://sputniknews.com/20230202/us-nato-proxy-war-in-ukraine-not-sustainable-in-long-run-observers-say-1106925076.html

US-NATO Proxy War in Ukraine Not Sustainable in Long Run, Observers Say

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave an extensive interview to Sputnik on Thursday, outlining the major points of Moscow's Ukraine policy

Speaking to Sputnik on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterated that Moscow wants the conflict with Ukraine to end, adding, however, that the time factor is not the main issue.The Kremlin has repeatedly indicated its readiness for negotiations with Kiev, which were stalled in April 2022 following the preliminary agreements reached in late March 2022 in Istanbul. At that time, British, US and European top officials openly called for a war until Russia's defeat. Later, Kiev went even so far as to ban Russo-Ukrainian negotiations at the legislative level, apparently not without Washington's involvement.Instead, Joe Biden made the conflict in Ukraine "his ticket for re-election in 2024," according to the professor. He argued that Washington's major cause for participation in the conflict is not military but political. However, the prolonging of the conflict for western and domestic political purposes comes at the expense of the Ukrainians, Siracusa warned.West & Ukraine Running Out of Time and AmmoHowever, western countries cannot keep up their arms supplies to Ukraine at the current rate if the conflict drags on for years, according to the observers. Not only is the West still fighting against soaring inflation and the specter of imminent recession, but it cannot quickly replenish its military arsenals.Last year, a number of US media and think tanks warned that while Washington was generously arming Ukraine, some US inventories have already reached the minimum levels needed for war plans and training. In addition, the "burn rate" of weapons in Ukraine exceeds replacement capacities.On January 7, former top US officials Condoleezza Rice and Robert M. Gates highlighted in their op-ed that "time is not on Ukraine's side." The ex-officials acknowledged that "[Ukraine's] economy is in shambles" and that "Ukraine’s military capability and economy are now dependent almost entirely on lifelines from the West — primarily, the United States."However, the US cannot bear this burden alone, so it engaged its NATO allies despite the conflict on Europe's doorstep contradicting the Old Continent's best interests. Lavrov touched upon the issue of the relationship between the US and its allies, saying: "The United States deprives nations of the right to remember their own history; their task is to melt everyone into ‘Americans.’"This neo-liberal ideology clearly manifested itself during the COVID pandemic, according to the academic. "This is the process that has incorporated the European into the Americans, melting the European humanism into the anti- and post-humanism driven by finance and military power," he noted.Raffone insisted that the conduct of the European governments towards Russia and the Ukraine conflict "makes no sense in terms of realpolitik."Unintended Consequences: Russia & China's Further RapprochementOne of the imperatives voiced by Washington and its allies was to make Russia's economy scream and crumble under the pressure of sanctions. However, nothing of that kind has happened so far. Quite to the contrary, Russia's economy is weathering the storm pretty well, according to international observers, at least partially due to its ability to diversify its economic, political and trade ties. China, India, Turkey and most of the developing world have not joined anti-Russia sanctions.During his interview, Lavrov spoke very highly of Russian-Chinese cooperation, declaring that relations between the two countries are "superior in quality to a military alliance." He also stated that Russian-Chinese relations "have no restrictions, limits or taboo topics."According to Siracusa, China and Russia, as some of the most populous countries of the world and leading nuclear powers, play a prominent role in global affairs. He suggested that Moscow and Beijing can tilt the balance of power in the Asia Pacific and that triggers a great concern in the US and NATO, who want to maintain control over the region."I don't know if President Putin has any interest in sending the Deep Water Navy, the Blue Navy, to the Pacific Ocean aside from its own border line. I know that the Chinese Belt and Road is a very different story. They're trying to sell the message that they're sort of the heirs to globalization. But I think they could probably tip the balance," Siracusa said.A Great Push to End Ukraine Conflict is Taking ShapeAs geopolitical tension continues to grow both in Europe and Asia, a lot of back-channel diplomacy is apparently going on, according to Siracusa. Earlier, ex-National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger alleged that US-China talks and meeting at G20 in Bali may have averted a bitter conflict between Beijing and Washington. Something of that kind is probable for wrapping up the Russia-NATO standoff over Ukraine, the academic believes.Even though the unfolding situation in Ukraine may look hopeless to some people, when the West decides for Zelensky to come to a deal, he will come to a deal, argued Siracusa."I heard former President Trump saying in one of his conferences a couple of days ago, that 'If I were president of the United States, the war in Ukraine would end in 24 hours'," the academic continued. "And what he meant by that was he would tell Zelensky, there's no more aid coming, it's not going to happen. He's shut off. He's got to cut the deal. And he's right. If the Republicans get in there, or anybody who even looks like Trump gets in, the war is over. I saw one poll: 48% of Republicans believe that the war in Ukraine should come to an end as soon as possible. Americans don't want to see people dying on the evening news every night, whether they're Russian, Ukrainian or anybody else."Siracusa underscored that the Ukraine conflict "is not sustainable in the long haul." He believes that there will be a great push to wrap it up.

