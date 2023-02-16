https://sputniknews.com/20230216/is-nato-inching-closer-to-supplying-ukraine-with-fighter-jets-1107476639.html

Is NATO Inching Closer to Supplying Ukraine With Fighter Jets?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including... 16.02.2023, Sputnik International

Is NATO inching closer to supplying Ukraine with fighter jets? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Ukraine’s ever growing wish list for military weapons including fighter jets.

Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistMark Frost - Economist & ProfessorRobert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer & Political AnalystAngie Wong - Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to talk about the US and Ukrainian military leaders' talks and meetings with allied nations to give military support to Kiev regime including fighter jets.In the second hour, economist Mark Frost joined Fault Lines to discuss inflation global numbers signaling another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.Late in the second hour, Robert Inlakesh spoke with the team about the Israeli intentions to expand in the occupied West Bank and how it will increase tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Angie Wong about the 2024 presidential race and Nikki Haley's announcement of her campaign pitch for the Republican party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

