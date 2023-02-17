https://sputniknews.com/20230217/moscow-urges-kiev-not-to-pass-desire-to-benefit-off-as-fight-against-global-hunger-threat-1107555435.html

Moscow Urges Kiev Not to Pass Desire to Benefit Off as Fight Against Global Hunger Threat

Moscow Urges Kiev Not to Pass Desire to Benefit Off as Fight Against Global Hunger Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is advising Ukraine not to pass profit-seeking off as a fight against threat of world hunger, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-17T18:23+0000

2023-02-17T18:23+0000

2023-02-17T18:23+0000

world

ukraine

grain

deal

profit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg

"On the eve of the expiration of the second term of the Black Sea Initiative on March 18 this year, an increase in the number of comments in the media and the replication of the topic of Ukrainian grain exports are noticeable. Two ministers from Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba and Oleksande Kubrakov, were caught distorting facts and speculating in their joint statement. Immediately after the signing of two 'package' interconnected agreements in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, — the Black Sea Initiative and the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports — we began responsible and effective implementation of our obligations," the ministry said in a statement. It noted that the Russian representatives actedstrictly within the agreed rules of procedures and initially approved modalities. Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's deputy minister of infrastructure, Yuriy Vaskov, said that Kiev expected that negotiations on the extension of the grain deal would begin in a week. He added that he hoped the deal to be extended.

https://sputniknews.com/20230215/ukrainian-wheat-under-grain-deal-was-used-to-feed-spanish-pigs-report-says-1107466231.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, grain, deal, profit