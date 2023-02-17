International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/moscow-urges-kiev-not-to-pass-desire-to-benefit-off-as-fight-against-global-hunger-threat-1107555435.html
Moscow Urges Kiev Not to Pass Desire to Benefit Off as Fight Against Global Hunger Threat
Moscow Urges Kiev Not to Pass Desire to Benefit Off as Fight Against Global Hunger Threat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is advising Ukraine not to pass profit-seeking off as a fight against threat of world hunger, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-17T18:23+0000
2023-02-17T18:23+0000
world
ukraine
grain
deal
profit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg
"On the eve of the expiration of the second term of the Black Sea Initiative on March 18 this year, an increase in the number of comments in the media and the replication of the topic of Ukrainian grain exports are noticeable. Two ministers from Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba and Oleksande Kubrakov, were caught distorting facts and speculating in their joint statement. Immediately after the signing of two 'package' interconnected agreements in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, — the Black Sea Initiative and the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports — we began responsible and effective implementation of our obligations," the ministry said in a statement. It noted that the Russian representatives actedstrictly within the agreed rules of procedures and initially approved modalities. Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's deputy minister of infrastructure, Yuriy Vaskov, said that Kiev expected that negotiations on the extension of the grain deal would begin in a week. He added that he hoped the deal to be extended.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/ukrainian-wheat-under-grain-deal-was-used-to-feed-spanish-pigs-report-says-1107466231.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dba5e075933cddd13605b5a542012e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, grain, deal, profit
ukraine, grain, deal, profit

Moscow Urges Kiev Not to Pass Desire to Benefit Off as Fight Against Global Hunger Threat

18:23 GMT 17.02.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyFILE - A harvester collects wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
FILE - A harvester collects wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is advising Ukraine not to pass profit-seeking off as a fight against threat of world hunger, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, commenting on recent statements by Ukrainian officials about extension of the grain deal.
"On the eve of the expiration of the second term of the Black Sea Initiative on March 18 this year, an increase in the number of comments in the media and the replication of the topic of Ukrainian grain exports are noticeable. Two ministers from Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba and Oleksande Kubrakov, were caught distorting facts and speculating in their joint statement. Immediately after the signing of two 'package' interconnected agreements in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, — the Black Sea Initiative and the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports — we began responsible and effective implementation of our obligations," the ministry said in a statement.
It noted that the Russian representatives actedstrictly within the agreed rules of procedures and initially approved modalities.
Wheat crops are seen in a field in Wustrau-Altfriesack, Fehrbellin, eastern Germany, on July 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Africa
Ukrainian Wheat Under Grain Deal Was Used to 'Feed Spanish Pigs', Report Says
15 February, 21:12 GMT
Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's deputy minister of infrastructure, Yuriy Vaskov, said that Kiev expected that negotiations on the extension of the grain deal would begin in a week. He added that he hoped the deal to be extended.
“There is a lot of talk about the alleged reduction and stabilization of global prices for food and fertilizers. However, in reality, wheat remains overpriced. The price for ammonia, which is a key raw material for the production of fertilizers, is at a record high of $1,100 per cubic meter, which is already led not only to a crisis of its affordability, but also to a physical shortage. However, the Ukrainians obviously don’t care about this, continuing to block the resumption of the operation of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, clearly spelled out in the Black Sea initiative, for purely political reasons," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала