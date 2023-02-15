https://sputniknews.com/20230215/ukrainian-wheat-under-grain-deal-was-used-to-feed-spanish-pigs-report-says-1107466231.html

Ukrainian Wheat Under Grain Deal Was Used to 'Feed Spanish Pigs', Report Says

Instead of being sendt to poor countries in Africa and Asia to counter famine, the Ukrainian wheat is delivered to Spain to be used as "feed for pigs", reports the Austrian news website Exxpress.

Instead of being sent to poor countries in Africa and Asia to counter famine, the Ukrainian wheat was delivered to Spain to be used as "feed for pigs," the Austrian news website Exxpress reported.According to the media outlet, 2.9 million tons of wheat and corn from Ukraine would have been mainly transported to Spain, which produces "enough grain" for its own needs, but at the same time is one of the largest pork producers in the world.Exxpress noted that countries most in need, in turn, have not received much.In January, the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Vahit Kirisci, stated the share of grain provided to needy countries reached only 5.4%.The grain agreement, signed on July 22, 2022 by Russia and Ukraine with participation of Turkey and the UN, provides for the export of wheat, food products and fertilizers via the Black Sea from three Ukrainian ports.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier noted the West was shipping the majority of Ukrainian grain to its ports and not to Africa. In contrast, according to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, more than 90% of Russian grain and fetilizer deliveries went to Africa and Southeast Asia as of November 2022.During one of his recent tours of Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to provide 280,000 tonnes of fertilizers – blocked in European ports due to sanctions against Russia – for the poorest countries free of charge. However, he noted, the West is unwilling to support overcoming obstacles for Russian exports despite UN warnings, and only a small amount of the fertilizers had left the ports.

