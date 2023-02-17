https://sputniknews.com/20230217/how-fbis-quota-system-diluting-bureaus-already-questionable-standards-1107551047.html

How FBI's 'Quota System' Diluting Bureau's Already Questionable Standards

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend used to be lauded as an exemplary worker at the bureau until he started questioning the federal agency's conduct, alleged civil rights abuse and politicization.It was Friend who filed a whistleblower complaint to the US Office of Special Counsel last year concerning the apparent misuse of SWAT teams to arrest January Sixers, who were neither accused of any violent crimes nor had any criminal record.Speaking to Sputnik in January, the then-special agent highlighted that "any objective observer can see that the FBI is concentrating its attention and resources to investigate and prosecute citizens holding opposing views to the current administration."In his recent interview with Just the News, Friend outlined his concerns about the FBI's "quota system" for the crimes the bureau most wants to investigate. According to the whistleblower, the danger of this approach is that agents might feel pressured to open a case on insubstantial evidence in order to meet a data goal. Similarly, agents have sometimes been asked to delay opening a case to comply with the quota requirements "even if crimes are righteous and worthy of being investigated."Friend revealed that he had been told to delay indictments of subjects, because the bureau had already met their quota for the year, and they wanted those numbers to count to the next fiscal year.He also said that he had given the House Judiciary Committee an interview and detailed his concerns about the bureau's apparent political bias and increasing manipulation of investigations to attain statistical and budget goals.Friend also said that he had been forced to leave the FBI after he had been denied a paycheck for 150 straight days as his security clearance was placed under review in the wake of his whistleblower complaint. He underscored that had not been formally accused of any wrongdoing or subjected to any disciplinary action: the bureau had just waited him out financially. Friend specified that he has accepted a job offer from a private nonprofit organization that will be conducting investigations of the FBI.Friend's latest revelations came as House Republicans kicked off a "Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government" to investigate federal investigators for alleged "illegal or improper, unconstitutional, or unethical activities."Last Thursday the panel held its first hearings concerning the politicization of the FBI and DOJ and attacks on US civil liberties. Witnesses included Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson as well as Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the House Oversight Committee ranking member. GOP House lawmakers argue that corrupt federal operatives are not acting alone but as vital partners of a cabal that includes the mainstream media, Big Tech, global institutions and foundations, Democratic Party operatives and elected officials.

