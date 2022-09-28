https://sputniknews.com/20220928/fbi-misused-swat-team-to-arrest-jan-6-protesters-whistleblower-says-1101317560.html

FBI Misused SWAT Team to Arrest Jan. 6 Protesters, Whistleblower Says

FBI Misused SWAT Team to Arrest Jan. 6 Protesters, Whistleblower Says

An FBI whistleblower submitted a complaint to the Office of Special Counsel alleging that the federal agency and Department of Justice (DoJ) have violated... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T15:55+0000

2022-09-28T15:55+0000

2022-09-28T15:55+0000

opinion & analysis

us

fbi

donald trump

mar-a-lago

doj

joe biden

whistleblower

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102189/07/1021890713_0:70:2301:1364_1920x0_80_0_0_caae408f7f3a69aac373d24f3a7d814d.jpg

Special Agent Stephen M. Friend informed the US Office of Special Counsel, a permanent independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency, about alleged violations by the bureau and DoJ in a whistleblower complaint obtained by US media outlet Just the News earlier this week. Friend works for the FBI in Florida and serves as a SWAT team member.In particular, Friend cited an inappropriate use of SWAT teams to arrest subjects for misdemeanor offenses related to the January 6 protests in DC. According to the complaint, the agent suggested alternatives such as "the issuance of a court summons or utilizing surveillance groups to determine an optimal, safe time for a local sheriff deputy to contact the subjects and advise them about the existence of the arrest warrant."Nonetheless, one of Friend's bosses told him that "FBI executive management considered all potential alternatives and determined the SWAT takedown was the appropriate course of action."Last year, Julie Kelly, a political commentator, author and senior contributor to American Greatness (AG), described numerous cases when January Sixers were raided by SWAT teams despite not being accused of any violent crime or having a criminal record. Many of the defendants were also interrogated with no lawyer present, according to Kelly.In one case on June 24, 2021, the FBI arrested a Florida pastor and his son for their alleged involvement in the January 6 protest, according to American Greatness. The son, Casey Cusick, was handcuffed in front of his three-year-old daughter, while Cusick’s father, James, the founder and pastor of a church in Melbourne, Florida, also was arrested. Neither of the Cusicks were accused of violent crimes related to the DC incident.Joseph Bolanos, a 69-year-old New Yorker and former Red Cross volunteer was raided in February 2021 by the FBI anti-terrorism task force because a tipster falsely linked him to the January 6 Capitol hill protest. The old man remained handcuffed and detained for three hours before the problem was resolved.Agent Friend noted in his whistleblower complaint that he believes that the January 6 investigation has involved "overzealous charging by the DOJ and biased jury pools in Washington DC".The whistleblower likewise revealed that the FBI field office in Washington DC was opening Capitol riot cases in other field offices across the US, thus creating "a false data trail" suggesting a nationwide domestic extremism emergency when in reality the cases all stemmed from the Capitol breach in one city: Washington.As a result of this apparent manipulation, agents in field offices across the country are being listed as case agents for search and arrest warrants for subjects they actually had not investigated, according to Friend.To complicate matters further, the FBI deprioritized other investigations of serious crimes like child sex exploitation for the sake of January 6 investigation, according to the whistleblower: "I was also told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies," the agent wrote.Mar-a-Lago Raid, Hunter Biden & MidtermsSpeaking to Just the News, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio confirmed that his office had communicated with Friend and is aware of his complaint. The Republican lawmakers raised concerns about the FBI's usage of excessive force both in raids against January Sixers and the bureau's latest searches of former President Donald Trump's premises in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, which took place on August 8.The DoJ dispatched a whopping 30 FBI agents to raid Trump's home. However, Jonathan Turley, Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University, wondered if the FBI's sudden intrusion was really justified given that Trump's team had previously cooperated with the DoJ and complied with a federal subpoena.On August 14, GOP Rep. Jordan told Fox News that 14 FBI whistleblowers had come forward with concerns about the DoJ's alleged political bias in the wake of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.Earlier, a number of FBI whistleblowers reportedly informed Republican congressmembers that the bureau and the Department of Justice had selectively launched investigations into conservative-aligned individuals and exhibited a pattern of political bias. On July 25, Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley accused FBI officials of pursuing "politically charged investigations" related to the Trump campaign while downplaying and discrediting negative information concerning Joe Biden and his son Hunter.Not only Republicans are concerned with the FBI and DoJ's apparent political bias: on July 23, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called out the Biden administration, for "shamelessly weaponz[ing]" federal law enforcement agencies into a "political hit squad."Ranking Republican lawmakers have been reportedly conducting investigations into the DoJ and the FBI which could take on a new significance if the GOP wins the majority in the House and the Senate after the November midterms.

https://sputniknews.com/20210706/domestic-terrorists-or-political-prisoners-fbi-on-911-style-hunting-spree-for-january-sixers-1083321129.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/political-witch-hunt-dems-stepping-up-efforts-to-prosecute-donald-trump-ahead-of-2022-midterms-1092402530.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/fbis-trump-raid-us-turning-into-one-party-banana-dictatorship-under-biden-ex-reagan-official-says-1099872341.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220723/how-bannons-conviction-opens-door-to-gops-sweet-revenge-on-hunter-and-joe-biden-1097729963.html

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, fbi, donald trump, mar-a-lago, doj, joe biden, whistleblower