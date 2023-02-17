https://sputniknews.com/20230217/ethiopia-namibia-sign-peace-and-security-cooperation-agreement-1107511172.html

Ethiopia, Namibia Sign Peace And Security Cooperation Agreement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to conduct joint work on peace and security issues was signed by Ethiopian Defense Minister, Abraham Belay, and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint work on peace and security issues was signed in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.The fields to bolster the cooperation in are training, aviation, economic cooperation and culture, Nandi-Ndaitwah said during the signing ceremony, adding that the agreement will provide better cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region.The Namibian deputy prime minister also stated the agreement will allow the countries to hold joint military training and information exchange.Belay, in his turn, emphasized the agreement will also strengthen the relations of the countries in the defense and security areas.Both countries have underscored the agreement is vital for promoting peace and stability, as well as maintaining reciprocal respect for the countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.In July 2022, on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, Addis-Ababa and Windhoek signed an MoU in order to bolster cooperation in the area of diplomacy.

