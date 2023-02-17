International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/ethiopia-namibia-sign-peace-and-security-cooperation-agreement-1107511172.html
Ethiopia, Namibia Sign Peace And Security Cooperation Agreement
Ethiopia, Namibia Sign Peace And Security Cooperation Agreement
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to conduct joint work on peace and security issues was signed by Ethiopian Defense Minister, Abraham Belay, and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
2023-02-17T02:00+0000
2023-02-17T02:00+0000
africa
ethiopia
namibia
memorandum of understanding (mou)
peace
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100786109_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_7e68cc4a13dd248d417547eb0e5243fe.jpg
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint work on peace and security issues was signed in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.The fields to bolster the cooperation in are training, aviation, economic cooperation and culture, Nandi-Ndaitwah said during the signing ceremony, adding that the agreement will provide better cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region.The Namibian deputy prime minister also stated the agreement will allow the countries to hold joint military training and information exchange.Belay, in his turn, emphasized the agreement will also strengthen the relations of the countries in the defense and security areas.Both countries have underscored the agreement is vital for promoting peace and stability, as well as maintaining reciprocal respect for the countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.In July 2022, on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, Addis-Ababa and Windhoek signed an MoU in order to bolster cooperation in the area of diplomacy.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/african-unions-foreign-ministers-convene-in-addis-ababa-to-discuss-regional-issues-1107453462.html
africa
ethiopia
namibia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100786109_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_7bad031f63bb5a3110fea723c05debc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, namibia, memorandum of understanding (mou), nandi-ndaitwah, belay
ethiopia, namibia, memorandum of understanding (mou), nandi-ndaitwah, belay

Ethiopia, Namibia Sign Peace And Security Cooperation Agreement

02:00 GMT 17.02.2023
© Flickr / Alex SmithFlag of Namibia
Flag of Namibia - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© Flickr / Alex Smith
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
Having already made efforts to bolster cooperation between the two countries on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in July last year, Ethiopia and Namibia continue to broaden their bilateral partnership.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint work on peace and security issues was signed in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
The fields to bolster the cooperation in are training, aviation, economic cooperation and culture, Nandi-Ndaitwah said during the signing ceremony, adding that the agreement will provide better cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region.
The Namibian deputy prime minister also stated the agreement will allow the countries to hold joint military training and information exchange.
The logo of the African Union (AU) is seen at the entrance of the AU headquarters on March 13, 2019, in Addis Ababa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Africa
African Union's Foreign Ministers Convene in Addis Ababa to Discuss Regional Issues
15 February, 08:42 GMT
Belay, in his turn, emphasized the agreement will also strengthen the relations of the countries in the defense and security areas.
Both countries have underscored the agreement is vital for promoting peace and stability, as well as maintaining reciprocal respect for the countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In July 2022, on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, Addis-Ababa and Windhoek signed an MoU in order to bolster cooperation in the area of diplomacy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала