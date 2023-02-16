https://sputniknews.com/20230216/us-wants-investigation-into-nord-stream-explosions-to-continue-ambassador-to-nato-claims-1107509118.html
US Wants Investigation Into Nord Stream Explosions to Continue, Ambassador to NATO Claims
US Wants Investigation Into Nord Stream Explosions to Continue, Ambassador to NATO Claims
The United States denies any allegations of its involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines and wants the investigation into the incidents to continue, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Thursday.
2023-02-16T14:34+0000
2023-02-16T14:34+0000
2023-02-16T14:34+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
us
nord stream
nord stream ag
nord stream 2
nord stream 1
gas pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. On September 26, 2022, the blasts occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/moscow-slams-nordics-for-sweeping-nord-stream-blast-under-carpet-as-hersh-warns-of-dire-costs-for-1107474026.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, gas pipeline explosions, us blast russian pipeline
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, gas pipeline explosions, us blast russian pipeline
US Wants Investigation Into Nord Stream Explosions to Continue, Ambassador to NATO Claims
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States denies any allegations of its involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines and wants the investigation into the incidents to continue, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Thursday.
Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh
published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted
explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.
"Any suggestion of that kind [the US staying behind the blasts] is preposterous," Smith told Bloomberg, while also calling for the continuation of the probe to establish those responsible.
On September 26, 2022, the blasts
occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.