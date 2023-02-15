https://sputniknews.com/20230215/russia-requested-unsc-meeting-on-feb-22-on-nord-stream-pipeline-blast-1107471111.html

Russia Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast

Russia Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast

The Russian Mission to the UN is planning to organize a UN Security Council meeting on the blast of the Nord Stream pipeline on February 22, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

2023-02-15T16:49+0000

2023-02-15T16:49+0000

2023-02-15T16:49+0000

nord stream sabotage

russia

un security council (unsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg

"In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15.00 New York time (23.00 Moscow time,” Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram account.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russia requests unsc meeting, unsc meeting on nord stream