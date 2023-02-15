https://sputniknews.com/20230215/russia-requested-unsc-meeting-on-feb-22-on-nord-stream-pipeline-blast-1107471111.html
The Russian Mission to the UN is planning to organize a UN Security Council meeting on the blast of the Nord Stream pipeline on February 22, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Russian Mission to the UN is planning to organize a UN Security Council meeting on the blast of the Nord Stream pipeline on February 22, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
"In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15.00 New York time (23.00 Moscow time,” Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram account.