International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/russia-requested-unsc-meeting-on-feb-22-on-nord-stream-pipeline-blast-1107471111.html
Russia Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast
Russia Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast
The Russian Mission to the UN is planning to organize a UN Security Council meeting on the blast of the Nord Stream pipeline on February 22, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
2023-02-15T16:49+0000
2023-02-15T16:49+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg
"In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15.00 New York time (23.00 Moscow time,” Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram account.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_232:0:2769:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_3738e943b443f77e4e61612ba86c5861.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russia requests unsc meeting, unsc meeting on nord stream
nord stream, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russia requests unsc meeting, unsc meeting on nord stream

Russia Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast

16:49 GMT 15.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW BURTONThe United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW BURTON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Russian Mission to the UN is planning to organize a UN Security Council meeting on the blast of the Nord Stream pipeline on February 22, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
"In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15.00 New York time (23.00 Moscow time,” Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram account.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала