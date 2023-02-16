International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/russia-will-not-allow-silencing-issue-of-nord-stream-explosions-embassy-in-us-1107488667.html
Russia Will Not Allow Silencing Issue of Nord Stream Explosions: Embassy in US
Russia Will Not Allow Silencing Issue of Nord Stream Explosions: Embassy in US
Moscow will not allow silencing the reports suggesting the United States was behind the explosions on Nord Stream gas pipeline given that there is no data on several remaining explosives in the Baltic Sea
2023-02-16T06:01+0000
2023-02-16T06:01+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
nord stream
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
"The Russian side will not allow to simply turn the page on blowing up the critical energy infrastructure. Especially given the fact that nothing is known about the several remaining explosives, apparently located on the bottom of the sea," embassy spokesman Igor Girenko said on Telegram.The diplomat also said that Moscow qualified the incident as "an act of international terrorism" that requires a "comprehensive and independent investigation." He added that the US should drop the "baseless accusations" against Russia and "get down to business." Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, when asked whether the United Nations should play a role in probing the suspected sabotage, that he would leave it to the US' partners on whose territory the blast occurred to speak to the appropriate investigative mechanisms. On September 26, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged by underwater blasts. Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. US President Joe Biden allegedly decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, the report based on insider information from a source said. The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation and called an emergency Security Council meeting next week.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/moscow-slams-nordics-for-sweeping-nord-stream-blast-under-carpet-as-hersh-warns-of-dire-costs-for-1107474026.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
explosions on nord stream gas pipeline, behind the explosions
explosions on nord stream gas pipeline, behind the explosions

Russia Will Not Allow Silencing Issue of Nord Stream Explosions: Embassy in US

06:01 GMT 16.02.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will not allow silencing the reports suggesting the United States was behind the explosions on Nord Stream gas pipeline given that there is no data on several remaining explosives in the Baltic Sea, the Russian embassy in the US said on Thursday.
"The Russian side will not allow to simply turn the page on blowing up the critical energy infrastructure. Especially given the fact that nothing is known about the several remaining explosives, apparently located on the bottom of the sea," embassy spokesman Igor Girenko said on Telegram.
The diplomat also said that Moscow qualified the incident as "an act of international terrorism" that requires a "comprehensive and independent investigation."
He added that the US should drop the "baseless accusations" against Russia and "get down to business."
Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, when asked whether the United Nations should play a role in probing the suspected sabotage, that he would leave it to the US' partners on whose territory the blast occurred to speak to the appropriate investigative mechanisms.
On September 26, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged by underwater blasts.
Nord stream 2 route map - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
World
Moscow Slams Nordics for Sweeping Nord Stream Blast Under Carpet as Hersh Warns of Dire Costs for US
Yesterday, 18:56 GMT
Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. US President Joe Biden allegedly decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, the report based on insider information from a source said.
The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation and called an emergency Security Council meeting next week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала