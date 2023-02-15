https://sputniknews.com/20230215/hersh-blasts-us-mainstream-media-for-ignoring-nord-stream-blasts-report-1107465220.html

Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord Stream Blasts Report

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh on Wednesday criticized US mainstream media for not running a word about his investigative piece on the Biden administration's alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Last week, Hersh on his Substack account published an investigative report describing in detail how US deep-water divers had allegedly planted explosives under Russia's Nord Stream pipelines. Hersh wrote, based on insider information from a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning, that the explosives were detonated remotely on September 26, 2022, on the order of President Joe Biden. Known for exposing the mass murder of unarmed civilians by US troops during the Vietnam War and reporting on the US military's torture of prisoners at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, Hersh in an article on Wednesday observed that over the years US administrations from both parties repeatedly tried to obstruct or denigrate what he was writing, labeling him "a known fabricator" and dismissing his stories as "crap." Still, the pieces he wrote eventually found their way to mainstream media in the US and around the world, the journalist noted. Hersh worked as a long-time reporter for The New York Times, and The Washington Post ran a long magazine profile of him more than two decades ago. The White House, Pentagon and State Department deny any US involvement in sabotaging the pipelines.

