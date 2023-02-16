International
Man Armed With Knife Attacks Post Office in Japan, Wounds Two People, Reports Say
Man Armed With Knife Attacks Post Office in Japan, Wounds Two People, Reports Say
A knife-wielding man broke into a Japan Post office in the city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture on Thursday afternoon, wounded two employees and fled with cash
According to preliminary police reports, a man in his 30s wearing a black pullover, brown pants and white sneakers attacked the Kawaguchi Namiki post office, the Japanese broadcaster reported. He had a medical mask on his face. The injured employees of the post office were hospitalized, according to the report, but the severity of their wounds remains unknown. There is also no information about how much cash the criminal stole. In addition, the city police are asking local residents to be especially vigilant and lock windows and doors of houses that are close to the scene of the incident, since the culprit is believed to be carrying a knife still.
Man Armed With Knife Attacks Post Office in Japan, Wounds Two People, Reports Say

07:18 GMT 16.02.2023
Police car in Japan
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A knife-wielding man broke into a Japan Post office in the city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture on Thursday afternoon, wounded two employees and fled with cash, Japanese media reported, citing police.
According to preliminary police reports, a man in his 30s wearing a black pullover, brown pants and white sneakers attacked the Kawaguchi Namiki post office, the Japanese broadcaster reported. He had a medical mask on his face.
The injured employees of the post office were hospitalized, according to the report, but the severity of their wounds remains unknown. There is also no information about how much cash the criminal stole.
In addition, the city police are asking local residents to be especially vigilant and lock windows and doors of houses that are close to the scene of the incident, since the culprit is believed to be carrying a knife still.
