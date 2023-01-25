https://sputniknews.com/20230125/two-stabbed-to-death-in-train-knife-attack-in-northern-germany-1106701605.html

Two Stabbed to Death in Train Knife Attack in Northern Germany

Two Stabbed to Death in Train Knife Attack in Northern Germany

A man stabbed two passengers to death and wounded five others on a train in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Wednesday before police captured him, Sabine Sutterlin-Waack, the state interior minister, said.

2023-01-25T17:37+0000

2023-01-25T17:37+0000

2023-01-25T17:37+0000

world

germany

stabbing

knife attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357140_0:152:3099:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4cae11b6e5320f296d2e625ba1882e.jpg

"Two people are believed to have been killed and five injured in a knife attack. We can also say that a man was arrested … It is terrible. We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened," Sutterlin-Waack told local broadcaster. The man reportedly whipped out a knife on a regional express train traveling from the capital of Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, to Hamburg as its was approaching the town of Brokstedt. Meanwhile, the Bild tabloid newspaper reported the attacker was presumed to be a Syrian man in his late 20s to 40s. He cut his own hands while police were trying to detain him and is in the hospital under police custody. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, stabbing, knife attack