https://sputniknews.com/20230216/build-that-hadrians-wall-trump-weighs-in-on-scottish-first-minister-exit-1107497400.html

Build That Hadrian's Wall! Trump Weighs In on Scottish First Minister Exit

Build That Hadrian's Wall! Trump Weighs In on Scottish First Minister Exit

Donald Trump owns a string of luxury golf resorts across Scotland, his mother's homeland. But he has had a frosty relationship with first minister Nicola Sturgeon after ups and downs with her predecessor Alex Salmond.

2023-02-16T11:51+0000

2023-02-16T11:51+0000

2023-02-16T11:51+0000

world

donald trump

nicola sturgeon

uk

scotland

scottish nationalist party (snp)

scottish national party

alex salmond

britain

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/55/1079575506_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_46366f955fc190b406edb15db34f9498.jpg

Former US president Donald Trump has slammed Scotland's first minister after she quit as head of the devolved region.Scottish National Party (SNP) Sturgeon surprised journalists and politicians with her sudden resignation announcement on Wednesday, after more than eight years at the top of Scottish politics.At a press conference lasting almost an hour, she praised her own record in office and denied that she was going due to a series of scandals and fiascos — or a possible police probe into the alleged misuse of £600,000 raised from supporters to fund a new bid for independence from the UK.Her political opponents paid tribute to her after months of condemning the SNP's failed infrastructure projects and her gender identity polices that saw male sex offenders housed in a women's jail.But Trump posted on his Truth Social networking site that it was "good riddance" to the "failed woke extremist.""And if that wasn’t bad enough, Sturgeon fought for a 'Gender Recognition Reform Bill' that would have allowed 16-year-old children to change their gender without medical advice," he added.But the former White House chief revealed a more personal beef with Sturgeon over his business interests in Scotland."I built the greatest Golf properties in the World in Scotland, but she fought me all the way, making my job much more difficult," Trump wrote. "The wonderful people of Scotland are much better off without Sturgeon in office!"

https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nicola-sturgeon-to-resign-as-scottish-first-minister-1107457082.html

scotland

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

donald trump, nicola sturgeon, scotland, transgender, resignation