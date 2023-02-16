https://sputniknews.com/20230216/build-that-hadrians-wall-trump-weighs-in-on-scottish-first-minister-exit-1107497400.html
Build That Hadrian's Wall! Trump Weighs In on Scottish First Minister Exit
Donald Trump owns a string of luxury golf resorts across Scotland, his mother's homeland. But he has had a frosty relationship with first minister Nicola Sturgeon after ups and downs with her predecessor Alex Salmond.
Former US president Donald Trump has slammed Scotland's first minister after she quit as head of the devolved region.
Scottish National Party (SNP) Sturgeon surprised journalists and politicians with her sudden resignation announcement on Wednesday, after more than eight years at the top of Scottish politics.
At a press conference lasting almost an hour, she praised her own record in office and denied that she was going due to a series of scandals and fiascos — or a possible police probe into the alleged misuse of £600,000 raised from supporters to fund a new bid for independence from the UK.
Her political opponents paid tribute to her after months of condemning the SNP's failed infrastructure projects and her gender identity polices that saw male sex offenders housed in a women's jail
But Trump posted on his Truth Social networking site that it was "good riddance" to the "failed woke extremist."
"This crazed leftist symbolizes everything wrong with identity politics," Trump wrote. "Sturgeon thought it was OK to put a biological man in a women’s prison."
"And if that wasn’t bad enough, Sturgeon fought for a 'Gender Recognition Reform Bill' that would have allowed 16-year-old children to change their gender without medical advice," he added.
But the former White House chief revealed a more personal beef with Sturgeon over his business interests in Scotland.
"I built the greatest Golf properties in the World in Scotland, but she fought me all the way, making my job much more difficult," Trump wrote. "The wonderful people of Scotland are much better off without Sturgeon in office!"