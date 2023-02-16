https://sputniknews.com/20230216/another-train-carrying-hazardous-materials-derails-in-us-this-time-outside-detroit-1107517128.html

Another Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in US, This Time Outside Detroit

A train derailed just outside Detroit in Van Buren Township, Michigan, this morning with one car carrying hazardous materials, Fox News reported on Thursday.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear, according to the report, but there are no injuries reported and the area is not a hazmat situation. The one car determined to be carrying hazardous materials is reportedly showing no sign of leaking or damage. The most recent derailment comes two weeks after a train carrying hazardous material derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing chemicals into the air and causing health concerns to those in the vicinity of the derailment.

