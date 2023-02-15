https://sputniknews.com/20230215/train-derailment-in-ohio-city-leads-to-fears-of-environmental-disaster-1107438374.html
Train Derailment in Ohio City Leads to Fears of Environmental Disaster
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the train derailment in Ohio that released tons of toxic chemicals into the environment.
Rachel Blevins - Journalist in MoscowMisty Winston - Political ActivistHilary Fordwich - Global business consultant and Royal CommentatorSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaKJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Rachel Blevins to talk about her experience as an American in Russia as the Biden Administration is urging US citizens to leave Russia due to security risks.In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston joined Fault Lines to discuss the health effects on Ohio residents as the train derailment leads to fears of health and environmental disaster.Later in the second hour, Hilary Fordwich spoke with the team about how Great Britain could reverse Brexit and join the European Union.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with attorney Steve Gill about the emails that revealed the role of the US Secret Service in the Hunter Biden gun affair.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by journalist KJ Noh about the alleged Chinese spy balloons spotted across the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:07 GMT 15.02.2023 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 15.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the train derailment in Ohio that released tons of toxic chemicals into the environment.
Rachel Blevins - Journalist in Moscow
Misty Winston - Political Activist
Hilary Fordwich - Global business consultant and Royal Commentator
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
KJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & Writer
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Rachel Blevins to talk about her experience as an American in Russia as the Biden Administration is urging US citizens to leave Russia due to security risks.
In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston joined Fault Lines to discuss the health effects on Ohio residents as the train derailment leads to fears of health and environmental disaster.
Later in the second hour, Hilary Fordwich spoke with the team about how Great Britain could reverse Brexit and join the European Union.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with attorney Steve Gill about the emails that revealed the role of the US Secret Service in the Hunter Biden gun affair.
Later in the last hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by journalist KJ Noh about the alleged Chinese spy balloons spotted across the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.