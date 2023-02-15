International
Breaking News: US Military Helicopter Crashes in Alabama, No Survivors Reported
A US military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Madison County, Alabama, officials have confirmed. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed to local media that there were no survivors of the crash. How many fatalities or if there were additional injuries on the ground is unknown at this time.The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that the helicopter was a UH-60 "Black Hawk" military helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed that a military helicopter was "involved" in a crash but declined to provide details on its origin or destination.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
22:46 GMT 15.02.2023 (Updated: 22:52 GMT 15.02.2023)
A US military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Madison County, Alabama, officials have confirmed. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed to local media that there were no survivors of the crash. How many fatalities or if there were additional injuries on the ground is unknown at this time.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that the helicopter was a UH-60 "Black Hawk" military helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed that a military helicopter was "involved" in a crash but declined to provide details on its origin or destination.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
