International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230214/uks-labour-roasted-over-claim-to-be-party-of-both-workers-and-bosses-1107408814.html
UK's Labour Roasted Over Claim to be Party of Both Workers and Bosses
UK's Labour Roasted Over Claim to be Party of Both Workers and Bosses
The Labour Party returned to government under leader Sir Tony Blair in 1997 after 18 years by taking a 'Third Way' position between its social-democratic roots and pro-business pragmatism.
2023-02-14T12:56+0000
2023-02-14T12:56+0000
uk
viral
rachel reeves
british labour party
confederation of british industry (cbi)
international chamber of commerce (icc)
britain
great britain
keir starmer
paul drechsler
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107408909_0:530:2048:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_8f9f129a4a2be61ff8563e56c403669e.jpg
Netizens have called Britain's main opposition party two-faced after its economy spokeswoman claimed it was for bosses as well as workers.That was accompanied by a front page from a liberal newspaper reporting that International Chamber of Commerce chairman Paul Drechsler, a former president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), was now backing the social-democratic opposition party.Drechsler's Damascene conversion came as Labour leads Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Tories by more than 20 points in recent polls, amid the economic crisis prompted by sanctions on Russia.And it came hot on the heels of former government 'LGBT business champion' Iain Anderson to resign from the ruling Conservative party and back Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.Anderson, a friend of short-lived PM Liz Truss, said he had changed sides over her predecessor Boris Johnson's reported "f*ck business" comment during the battles over Brexit. But he had already quit as government LGBT advisor in April 2022 after Johnson's government decided not to extend legislation against gay 'conversion therapy' to ban counselling for children who believe they are transgender.Twitter users were quick to point out Reeves' "Janus-faced" approach.Others pointed to the barely-lukewarm support from Starmer and his shadow cabinet for public- and private-sector staff striking for a pay rise in line with double-digit inflation."When the interests of bosses go against the interests of their workers whose side will you have (the business or the trade unions/workers)? Who will have influence with you wealthy CEOs and business leaders or workers?" asked one."It's certainly a brave and controversial move for the leader of the 'regulatory capture' end of the business community to start backing the party 25 points ahead in the polls," one user observed wryly. "I wonder which policies he is impressed by?""The Labour party was against the opening of a coal mine," said another simply.Labour was founded in 1906 by a raft of trades unions and socialist organisations who were dissatisfied with a previous agreement with the Liberal Party — now the Liberal Democrats — to stand some working-class candidates. The move crippled the Liberals at the polls and the 1906 general election was the last time they were able to form a majority government.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/mps-lambast-tory-cabinet-for-full-sell-out-of-brexit-after-reports-of-secret-cross-party-summit-1107362669.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107408909_0:338:2048:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_add0197a198376e6530742502532264e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, labour party, rachel reeves, viral, twitter, cbi, paul drechsler, international chamber of commerce
uk, labour party, rachel reeves, viral, twitter, cbi, paul drechsler, international chamber of commerce

UK's Labour Roasted Over Claim to be Party of Both Workers and Bosses

12:56 GMT 14.02.2023
© Sputnik / Михаил ОзерскийA bust of Janus, the Roman god of portals and transitions, who faces in both directions at once
A bust of Janus, the Roman god of portals and transitions, who faces in both directions at once - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
© Sputnik / Михаил Озерский
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The Labour Party returned to government under leader Sir Tony Blair in 1997 after 18 years by taking a 'Third Way' position between its social-democratic roots and pro-business pragmatism. But that approach eventually alienated its core voters.
Netizens have called Britain's main opposition party two-faced after its economy spokeswoman claimed it was for bosses as well as workers.
"The Labour Party is pro-worker and pro-business," Labour shadow chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves tweeted on Tuesday morning. "The Tories are neither."
That was accompanied by a front page from a liberal newspaper reporting that International Chamber of Commerce chairman Paul Drechsler, a former president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), was now backing the social-democratic opposition party.
© Rachel Reeves/TwitterBritish shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves tweets the front page of a liberal newspaper as proof that her labour Party now speaks for both workers and bosses
British shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves tweets the front page of a liberal newspaper as proof that her labour Party now speaks for both workers and bosses - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
British shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves tweets the front page of a liberal newspaper as proof that her labour Party now speaks for both workers and bosses
© Rachel Reeves/Twitter
Drechsler's Damascene conversion came as Labour leads Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Tories by more than 20 points in recent polls, amid the economic crisis prompted by sanctions on Russia.
And it came hot on the heels of former government 'LGBT business champion' Iain Anderson to resign from the ruling Conservative party and back Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Anderson, a friend of short-lived PM Liz Truss, said he had changed sides over her predecessor Boris Johnson's reported "f*ck business" comment during the battles over Brexit. But he had already quit as government LGBT advisor in April 2022 after Johnson's government decided not to extend legislation against gay 'conversion therapy' to ban counselling for children who believe they are transgender.
Twitter users were quick to point out Reeves' "Janus-faced" approach.
© Jackie Walker/TwitterA tweet of the Roman god of portals and transitions Janus, who faces both ways at once
A tweet of the Roman god of portals and transitions Janus, who faces both ways at once - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
A tweet of the Roman god of portals and transitions Janus, who faces both ways at once
© Jackie Walker/Twitter
Others pointed to the barely-lukewarm support from Starmer and his shadow cabinet for public- and private-sector staff striking for a pay rise in line with double-digit inflation.
"When the interests of bosses go against the interests of their workers whose side will you have (the business or the trade unions/workers)? Who will have influence with you wealthy CEOs and business leaders or workers?" asked one.
"Pro business but not pro worker. Show support for the Unions. Starmer never challenges Sunak when he attacks him with the Unions. He should be proud to represent the workers. That is what the labour party is supposed to be, a party for the workers," tweeted another.
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, an anti-Brexit campaigner waves European Union and British Union flags outside Parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
World
MPs Lambast Tory Cabinet for 'Full Sell-Out of Brexit' After Reports of Secret Cross-Party Summit
Yesterday, 05:52 GMT
"It's certainly a brave and controversial move for the leader of the 'regulatory capture' end of the business community to start backing the party 25 points ahead in the polls," one user observed wryly. "I wonder which policies he is impressed by?"
"The Labour party was against the opening of a coal mine," said another simply.
Labour was founded in 1906 by a raft of trades unions and socialist organisations who were dissatisfied with a previous agreement with the Liberal Party — now the Liberal Democrats — to stand some working-class candidates. The move crippled the Liberals at the polls and the 1906 general election was the last time they were able to form a majority government.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала