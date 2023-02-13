https://sputniknews.com/20230213/mps-lambast-tory-cabinet-for-full-sell-out-of-brexit-after-reports-of-secret-cross-party-summit-1107362669.html

'Full Sell-Out of Brexit' has been decried by Brexiteer MPs in wake of the reported secret cross-party summit to tackle failings of the split with the EU.

A chorus of voices from among die-hard supporters of the "British exit" from the European Union, which the UK voted for in June 2016, with the split from the single market finalized in December 2020, have railed against what they described as an ongoing "sellout of Brexit."UK media reports of a highly confidential two-day summit held by senior Conservative and Labour figures, including both Brexiters and so-called Remainers, to dissect the “failings” of Brexit prompted John Redwood, British MP for Wokingham, Berkshire, and a prominent supporter of the Vote Leave campaign, to go on Twitter hit out at the UK establishment.Instead of talking of “sellout at private conferences,” he tweeted, Brexit should be completed and “its freedoms” used in full.The secret gathering reportedly held on February 9 through 10 at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire and attended by cabinet minister Michael Gove was also slammed by Nigel Farage, ex-leader of the UK Independence party and the Brexit party. Farage tweeted on February 12 that the "full sell-out of Brexit is underway," adding that "this Tory party never believed in it."Meanwhile, “Brexit doesn’t need ‘fixing,’" former negotiator for the UK's divorce from the EU bloc, ex-cabinet minister Lord David Frost was quoted by media as saying."It needs this Conservative government, elected with a huge mandate on a Brexit programme, to fully and enthusiastically embrace its advantages instead of leaving the field to those who never wanted it in the first place,” stated the Tory peer. He added:Brexit 'Acting as a Drag'Previously, UK media blew the lid on a secret gathering of prominent cross-party Brexiteers and Remainers at a countryside retreat in Oxfordshire, described as a “private discussion” under the title: “How can we make Brexit work better with our neighbours in Europe?”According to cited insiders, a statement at the confidential gathering acknowledged that there was the shared belief among “some at least, that so far the UK has not yet found its way forward outside the EU” with Brexit “acting as a drag on our growth and inhibiting the UK’s potential”.The “constructive meeting” purportedly homed in on "problems and opportunities of Brexit," but underscored that the exit from the EU was failing to deliver, and deplored that the country's economy was "in a weak position.” In the 2016 referendum, 17.3 million Britons voted to leave the European Union (EU), and ever since the split was formalized at the end of January 2020, acrimony between the UK and the EU has been building over some challenging aspects of the divorce, such as the Northern Ireland Protocol.A crucial element of the Brexit agreement, the Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to allow for special trading arrangements between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (in the UK) that rule out a hard border between the two.This arrangement keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules, but has been criticized by the DUP for the new checks and paperwork for certain goods which are imported into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Amid comtinuing tense talks with Brussels on the NI protocol, UK ministers earlier introduced legislation which would allow the country to override the protocol unilaterally. Weighing in on this particular issue, John Redwood also tweeted: “Pass the NI protocol bill so NI is fully part of the UK and take back full control of our fish for starters.”

