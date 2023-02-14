https://sputniknews.com/20230214/chinese-iranian-leaders-speak-out-against-foreign-interference-in-domestic-affairs-1107428905.html

Chinese, Iranian Leaders Speak Out Against Foreign Interference in Domestic Affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday jointly spoke out against foreign interference in the domestic affairs of other states and vowed to support efforts to protect the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.

"Both Iran and China are strongly against the policy of unilateral actions, hegemony and bullying as well as foreign interference in domestic affairs," Raisi said following the meeting. Xi, in turn, said that Beijing was ready to develop its cooperation with Tehran on a number of issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, the Iranian leader thanked China for its help to Tehran during the COVID-19 pandemic and support in the international arena on issues such as the negotiations on the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.Raisi arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the official invitation of the Chinese leader. This is the first top-level Iran-China meeting in 20 years. One of the goals of Raisi's visit was to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing.

