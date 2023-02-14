https://sputniknews.com/20230214/iran-china-ink-20-deals-on-bilateral-cooperation-in-various-fields-reports-say-1107420614.html
Iran, China Ink 20 Deals on Bilateral Cooperation in Various Fields, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of Iran and China signed 20 cooperation documents in various fields, including economy and information technology, as well as a memorandum of understanding, at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, media reported.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. This is the first top-level Iran-China meeting in 20 years. One of the goals of Raisi's visit was to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing.
The signed documents entail cooperation in crisis management, tourism, information and communications technology, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, health and medical sector, media activities, sports and cultural heritage, Iranian news agency reported.
Iran will also open a trade representation office in China to facilitate transactions with Chinese businessmen, the news agency said, citing the head of Iran-China
chamber of commerce in Tehran.