Iran, China Ink 20 Deals on Bilateral Cooperation in Various Fields, Reports Say

Iran, China Ink 20 Deals on Bilateral Cooperation in Various Fields, Reports Say

2023-02-14

2023-02-14T13:14+0000

2023-02-14T13:14+0000

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. This is the first top-level Iran-China meeting in 20 years. One of the goals of Raisi's visit was to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing. The signed documents entail cooperation in crisis management, tourism, information and communications technology, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, health and medical sector, media activities, sports and cultural heritage, Iranian news agency reported. Iran will also open a trade representation office in China to facilitate transactions with Chinese businessmen, the news agency said, citing the head of Iran-China chamber of commerce in Tehran.

