https://sputniknews.com/20221214/iran-china-agree-to-jointly-develop-oil-gas-fields-1105455331.html

Iran, China Agree to Jointly Develop Oil, Gas Fields

Iran, China Agree to Jointly Develop Oil, Gas Fields

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and China have signed several agreements during the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua to Tehran on cooperation in the joint... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T13:03+0000

2022-12-14T13:03+0000

2022-12-14T13:03+0000

economy

china

iran

gas

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/36/1079483679_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f00254cc159b461ba9153c97859439dd.jpg

"Several good agreements and memoranda on joint development of oil and gas fields with China have been signed during this [Hu's] visit," Owji was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.On Tuesday, Hu held meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Saudi Arabian capital city Riyadh, where the leader took part in the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit and in the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, as well as the realization of the strategic partnership agreement for next 25 years and cooperation issues in the oil, gas and investment areas.

china

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, china, develop oil, gas fields