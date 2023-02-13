https://sputniknews.com/20230213/what-is-known-about-deal-on-russian-naval-logistical-base-in-sudan-1107375210.html
What is Known About Deal on Russian Naval Logistical Base in Sudan?
In this Article, Sputnik tells what is known about the agreement between Khartoum and Moscow on a Russian naval logistical support point in the Red Sea that was brokered in mid-November 2020.
In early November 2020, the Russian government asked Vladimir Putin to approve the proposal to establish a "material and logistical support point" for the Russian Navy in Sudan, stating that a draft deal had already been agreed on between Moscow and Khartoum.No More Than Four Ships and 300 MenThe document states that "the Republic of Sudan gives its consent to Russia for the establishment and operation of a refueling and maintenance base on Sudanese territory, as well as for the development and modernization of its infrastructure to ensure repairs, refueling operations and rest of crew members."The base should not host more than 300 servicemen and four Russian naval vessels, including nuclear-powered warships, at the same time. Russia will have to notify the Sudanese side 12 hours before the arrival of ships and three hours before their departure.Weapons and AAA in ExchangeThe agreement is expected to last for 25 years, with an automatic 10-year extension provided that neither party requests that it be terminated prior to that time.The land for the base will be provided free of charge. In return, Sudan will receive investment in the development of the port and the construction of a new landing pier for its navy.Under the terms of the agreement, Russia undertakes to supply free of charge weapons and equipment for the organization of anti-aircraft defense of the Sudanese naval base at Port Sudan.On November 16, 2020, Vladimir Putin approved the government's proposal and instructed the Ministry of Defense to sign the agreement, which was completed on December 1, 2020.US Stops RatificationThe US did not welcome Russia entering the region and began to pressure Khartoum, causing ratification to drag on.On February 9, Sergey Lavrov, visiting Khartoum, announced that the process was underway.Neighboring Eritrea, for its part, has already proposed to Russia that a naval base be established on its territory.On Saturday, February 11, the Associated Press reported that the Sudanese authorities had returned to the agreement. Sources of the agency reported that after the visit of Sergey Lavrov, Moscow had met all the conditions of Khartoum and the army has given the green light for the entry into force of the document after the formation of a government and a legislative body and ratification of the text.
The agreement between Khartoum and Moscow on a Russian naval logistical support point in the Red Sea was brokered in mid-November 2020. It was signed by Russia at the beginning of December 2020, but is still awaiting ratification by Sudan.
In early November 2020, the Russian government asked Vladimir Putin to approve the proposal to establish a "material and logistical support point" for the Russian Navy in Sudan, stating that a draft deal had already been agreed on between Moscow and Khartoum.
No More Than Four Ships and 300 Men
The document states that "the Republic of Sudan gives its consent to Russia
for the establishment and operation of a refueling and maintenance base on Sudanese territory, as well as for the development and modernization of its infrastructure to ensure repairs, refueling operations and rest of crew members."
The base should not host more than 300 servicemen and four Russian naval vessels, including nuclear-powered warships, at the same time. Russia will have to notify the Sudanese side 12 hours before the arrival of ships and three hours before their departure.
Weapons and AAA in Exchange
The agreement is expected to last for 25 years, with an automatic 10-year extension provided that neither party requests that it be terminated prior to that time.
The land for the base will be provided free of charge. In return, Sudan will receive investment in the development of the port and the construction of a new landing pier for its navy.
Under the terms of the agreement, Russia undertakes to supply free of charge weapons and equipment for the organization of anti-aircraft defense of the Sudanese naval base at Port Sudan.
On November 16, 2020, Vladimir Putin approved the government's proposal and instructed the Ministry of Defense to sign the agreement, which was completed on December 1, 2020.
US Stops Ratification
The US did not welcome Russia entering the region and began to pressure Khartoum, causing ratification to drag on.
On February 9, Sergey Lavrov, visiting Khartoum, announced that the process was underway.
Neighboring Eritrea, for its part, has already proposed to Russia that a naval base be established on its territory.
On Saturday, February 11, the Associated Press reported that the Sudanese authorities had returned to the agreement.
Sources of the agency reported that after the visit of Sergey Lavrov, Moscow had met all the conditions of Khartoum and the army has given the green light for the entry into force of the document after the formation of a government and a legislative body and ratification of the text.