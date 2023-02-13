LIVE UPDATES: Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day

Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since October 10, 2022 in retaliation for Ukrainian terrorist attacks, including the bombing on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intel services.
On February 10, 2023, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on Ukrainian energy facilities with the use of missiles and drones.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation, despite warnings from Moscow that arms deliveries only prolong the conflict, and that Western weapons become a legitimate target for Russia. Recently, the US and its European allies announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems.
