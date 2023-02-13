LIVE UPDATES: Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day

Russian air defense systems have shot down nine Ukrainian drones and six HIMARS missiles in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said Monday.

A total of 384 Ukrainian military aircraft, 207 helicopters, 3,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,852 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 4,082 field artillery guns and mortars, and 8,363 pieces of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.