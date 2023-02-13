International
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/live-updates-russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-9-ukrainian-drones-6-himars-missiles-over-past-day-1107374779.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
2023-02-13T11:45+0000
2023-02-13T11:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f89089fa60fbf881f12e991e76e77af.jpg
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9580ecb8c88318305668f588fc5d212.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, what is happening in ukraine, updates on ukraine war, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine conflict
russia's special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, what is happening in ukraine, updates on ukraine war, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine conflict
Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day

11:45 GMT 13.02.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, just days after recognizing the independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and responding to their request for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since October 10, 2022 in retaliation for Ukrainian terrorist attacks, including the bombing on the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intel services.
On February 10, 2023, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on Ukrainian energy facilities with the use of missiles and drones.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation, despite warnings from Moscow that arms deliveries only prolong the conflict, and that Western weapons become a legitimate target for Russia. Recently, the US and its European allies announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
12:36 GMT 13.02.2023
Jet Supplies to Kiev to Be Discussed at Tuesday Summit, But NATO Priority is Delivery of Military Equipment, Including Armored Vehicles: Stoltenberg
12:21 GMT 13.02.2023
Russia's MoD Briefing on Progress of Special Military Operation in Ukraine
12:09 GMT 13.02.2023
NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
World
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
12:05 GMT
12:08 GMT 13.02.2023
A picture taken on November 20, 2019 shows NATO flags at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
Military
NATO to Ask Member Countries to Increase Stockpiles of Weapons, Reports Say
10:28 GMT
12:08 GMT 13.02.2023
Russian MoD: Russian Forces Liberate Krasnaya Gora in the DPR
12:06 GMT 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg: NATO Defense Ministers to Discuss Ramping Up Arms Supplies to Ukraine During Meeting on February 14-15
11:45 GMT 13.02.2023
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 9 Ukrainian Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles Over Past Day
Russian air defense systems have shot down nine Ukrainian drones and six HIMARS missiles in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said Monday.
A total of 384 Ukrainian military aircraft, 207 helicopters, 3,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,852 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 4,082 field artillery guns and mortars, and 8,363 pieces of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала