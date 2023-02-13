https://sputniknews.com/20230213/nato-head-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-ahead-of-defense-ministers-meeting-1107362571.html
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
The meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place in the Belgium capital on February 14-15. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.
2023-02-13T12:05+0000
2023-02-13T12:05+0000
2023-02-13T12:05+0000
world
nato
jens stoltenberg
press conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106388958_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f7eaf072a689533533c3097d69a446.jpg
Sputnik comes live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting for defense ministers.The ministers of the member countries are expected to discuss the course of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the accession of Sweden and Finland to the bloc.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106388958_201:0:2930:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_59ebd16c970b66d9aa22c24a8fc31d28.jpg
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
2023-02-13T12:05+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato head stoltenberg, nato defense ministers
nato head stoltenberg, nato defense ministers
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
The summit of NATO defense ministers will take place in the Belgian capital ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
Sputnik comes live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting for defense ministers.
The ministers of the member countries are expected to discuss the course of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the accession of Sweden and Finland to the bloc.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!