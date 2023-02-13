International
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting
The meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place in the Belgium capital on February 14-15. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.
Sputnik comes live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting for defense ministers.The ministers of the member countries are expected to discuss the course of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the accession of Sweden and Finland to the bloc.
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Defense Ministers' Meeting

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
The summit of NATO defense ministers will take place in the Belgian capital ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
Sputnik comes live as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting for defense ministers.
The ministers of the member countries are expected to discuss the course of the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the accession of Sweden and Finland to the bloc.
© Ruptly
