https://sputniknews.com/20230212/trump-campaign-commissioned-independent-research-into-2020-election-results-media-reports-1107352410.html

Trump Campaign Commissioned Independent Research Into 2020 Election Results, Media Reports

Trump Campaign Commissioned Independent Research Into 2020 Election Results, Media Reports

The 2020 election campaign of Former US President Donald Trump paid specialists from the Berkeley Research Group to study the election results in six states and find proof of fraud, American media reports citing sources.

2023-02-12T10:02+0000

2023-02-12T10:02+0000

2023-02-12T10:02+0000

americas

donald trump

election fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101024573_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_89e16c6f49688514b0d75e95d1f6e383.jpg

About a dozen people from the Berkeley Research Group, including econometricians, worked at the report in the final weeks of 2020, before the January 6 US Capitol riot, but none of the findings were presented to the public or in court, media said on Saturday. Four people familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the researchers could not find indisputable proof that Trump was the winner of the election, although they believed that there were voting anomalies and unusual data patterns in several states, as well as some instances in which "laws may have been skirted." Trump has repeatedly said he considered the results of the 2020 presidential election in several US states to be fraudulent, robbing him of election victory, and has been a subject of a political witch hunt as a result of his efforts to prove election and voter fraud.

https://sputniknews.com/20210318/is-it-not-over-yet-how-us-state-courts-revisit-2020-election-controversy-1082382627.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, election fraud, us capitol riot, trump paid to find fraud